With more than 300 spectacular items worn by Hollywood stars and royalty, the National Gallery of Australia’s window into the world of the Cartier exhibition is enough to make Beyoncé emerald-green with envy, finds Leigh-Ann Pow.

As I stand in front of one of the largest sapphires in the world, a whopping 478 carats of glinting, winking loveliness, I find myself questioning the old adage that ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend’. This deep-blue gobstopper of a stone is serious BFF material. Hell, for this I would put up with a slightly passive aggressive frenemy. And the same applies to the rubies, the citrines, the emeralds, the amethysts, the peridots.

All of these precious stones, as well as an (armoured) truckload of diamonds, are on display as part of Cartier: The Exhibition, showing at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra until July 22. All in all there are 300 items, including a mesmerising array of jewellery pieces – tiaras and diadems, necklaces, stomacher brooches, pendants and bracelets – crafted by the French jewellery house founded in Paris in 1847 by Louis-François Cartier.