Seven cool things that make Canberra's Midnight Hotel very different

The Australian accommodation scene is one of the most sophisticated in the world, with a wealth of destination hotels – ranging from boutique to luxurious – to choose from.

Late check-out – pfff, so 2019.

To really make a mark in today’s hotel scene it takes incredible design, innovation and unexpected guest surprises.

Canberra’s Midnight Hotel, Autograph Collection has laid down its marker and here are seven of our favourite design tweaks and surprises to wow guests.

1. Every room is an art gallery

Each of the 199 guest rooms at Midnight Hotel comes complete with its own bespoke artwork, the creation of which was tasked to acclaimed New York-born, Australian-based artist Thomas Bucich. The resulting Relic series explores “the creation and destruction of nature and the human spirit”, with each totally unique piece rendered in reclaimed Australian wood and bark, and then encased in copper or nickel. Bucich’s works have become emblematic of the property’s sincere approach to championing local artists and designers, and his art is available for commission through the Midnight Store.

2. There’s a surprise for guests on every level

When the lift doors open, a new delight awaits on each of the eight levels of Midnight Hotel. The Uncovering Braddon art series was commissioned to encapsulate the transitional point in the metamorphosis of the hotel’s hip ‘hood, which has gone from a wasteland of car yards to a mecca of creativity and seriously good coffee (a non-negotiable for true hotspot status). The large-scale works by Melbourne artist, Tom Adair, depict pixelated street scenes from around Braddon, painstakingly painted dot by dot with an airbrush, overlayed with striking shots of bright neon light.

3. It has its very own beer

It would have been downright rude of Midnight Hotel not to ask its neighbouring microbrewery to help brew a little something special for its guests and visitors. Working in conjunction with Braddon’s award-winning BentSpoke Brewing Co., the industrious staff at Midnight Bar created the Braddon Ale (what else?). The refreshing, citrusy brew is made using Ekuanot hops, known to bring an interesting and complex line-up of flavours and aromas to beer. It is available exclusively on tap at Midnight Bar.

4. Its bottle openers are expertly designed

While the bespoke Braddon Ale isn’t available in bottles (yet), Midnight Hotel does offer a selection of beer in the complimentary mini bars in every guest room. In order to make popping the top off a bottle a cinch, and so guests can kick back and relax in the room’s clean lines and luxe furnishings, the hotel commissioned local Canberra industrial designer, René Linssen, to create a bespoke bottle opener. The bold, stylish design is right on-brand and as distinctive and unique as the property itself. Fashioned in polished brass and emulating Midnight Hotel’s hero, the letter M, it fits neatly in the hand and makes every beer an occasion worth celebrating.

5. It has its own signature scent

There is nothing more luxurious than stepping into a hotel and being enveloped in a scent that becomes instantly evocative of time and place. With that in mind, it was a given that Midnight Hotel, a property all about sensory experiences, would come up with an aroma to match its unique identity. Working with Becky Hutley, founder of Australian candle company HUTWOODS, the resulting HUTWOODS x Midnight Hotel fragranced soy candles combine the familiar scent of peppermint with woody tones of cedar wood and clove leaf. “The result is a unique fragrance full of sophistication [that] perfectly complements the stunning environment created at Midnight Hotel,” says Becky. Full-size candles and travel tins in the signature scent are available to take home with you from the Midnight Store.

6. It’s taking steps to help others

It becomes apparent very quickly upon entering Midnight Hotel that it is definitely a ‘jump in with both feet’ kinda place. No surprise then that it has gone one step further (pun totally intended) to thrill its guests, and help others in the process, with the creation of its own signature Midnight Hotel socks. Having partnered up with the feel-good social enterprise, Social Sock Club, each pair is stamped with the hotel’s M logo, with colour choices in black, white and a punch of pink, or black and an impactful purple that is definitely not for shrinking violets (another totally intentional pun). And while your feet will look fabulous with every pair of socks you buy (direct from the Midnight Hotel team during your stay or online on the Midnight Store), the real extra here is that Social Sock Club will donate a second pair to the Canberra arm of GIVIT, a national online charity connecting those who have with those who need.

7. It even pays extra attention to your skin

While the big beds (made by someone else), mini bar treats and room service are all big drawcards of a hotel stay, if we are all being completely honest, it’s the bathroom amenities (and the ability to take them with you when you leave) that a lot of guests get excited about. So how did Midnight Hotel go about making this guilty pleasure that much better? By tasking Australian natural skincare specialists, Hunter Lab, helmed by husband-and-wife team Elliot and Susie Waldron, with developing hotel-size servings of its delicious smelling, naturally beneficial and environmentally sustainable product range. And, in the event that you want the bathroom bliss to last longer than the pint-sized products can guarantee, a range of Hunter Lab’s full-sized, full-of-goodness products are available for purchase on the Midnight Store.

Stay at Midnight Hotel

Located in the culture-rich, inner-city suburb of Braddon, the Fender Katsalidis-designed property is part of the stylish Midnight residential and retail precinct.

Midnight Hotel has also gifted Canberrans with another glamorous inner-city venue in the form of Midnight Bar, a fittingly hip inclusion to the buzzy Braddon bar scene with plush seating and an al fresco lounge with fire pits. Braddon Merchant, a deli-style eatery with a distinctly European feel is also a draw, as is the lap pool, sauna, two gyms and pool deck with private cabanas.

But, it is the little extras that really set Midnight Hotel apart.

