Roaming Australia in a campervan or motorhome offers travellers the creature comforts of home while enjoying the freedom of the open road.

We all love a road trip, but a regular Aussie road trip can often be complicated.

You’ve got to find a spot for everything – and everyone – and packing and unpacking everything every time you stop for the night is no easy feat.

Wouldn’t it be easier if you could take your home with you?

You can if you travel in a campervan or motorhome – it’s like a hotel with wheels.

Here’s 10 reasons why an Apollo rental holiday could be your next perfect vacation.

1. This hotel travels with you

Imagine never having to wait in a check-in queue – because your accommodation comes with you (book your caravan park through the ApolloConnect app). You’ll never have to wonder if you left your undies in the shower, because guess what: you’ve still got the same shower.

And you’ll never have to guess where the light switches are, or how to work the TV or sound system or stove. When it’s time to move on, just make sure your possessions are secured and won’t move about, and drive on to your next holiday spot.

2. Travel at your own pace and decide where you want to go spontaneously

It’s tricky planning a holiday. Often you won’t know if you’ll like a town or even the entire region till you’re actually in it (online pre-trip research is never quite the same as actually being there). With an Apollo campervan or motorhome you can travel at your own pace and be spontaneous about where you want to go. If you like it, then stay, it’s as simple as that. You’ll also have the opportunity to support regional communities all across Australia by spending money in the towns you travel to.

Australia has one of the most extensive caravan and campground networks on Earth. There are caravan parks in every major tourist centre and town, with many of them occupying the best vantage points, right beside a beach, river, or lake. For example, the Gold Coast offers nine major caravan parks set evenly across its 57 kilometres of coastline, and beside its world-famous theme parks – all owned and operated by the local council. Few countries on Earth offer these kinds of caravan park options at such a reasonable rate – you’ll often enjoy better views for less than $100 a night than the five-star hotel offers for $1000.

4. Wake up to the new view you choose

Sick of the view you have? Simply move on. Drive to the next town up the highway and choose the view you feel like having. With accommodation that moves around with you, all you need do is choose your location. Make sure you pick a spot right next to a beach or a lake so that when you wake up, you have the perfect setting for a morning cuppa (that’s very important on a campervan or motorhome holiday).

5. You’re more likely to find the hidden gems

We all know about Byron Bay, but what about Lennox Head, right next door? And instead of heading to Noosa, what about Rainbow Beach, just a town north? It’s the in-between bits of Australia you’ll find holidaying in an Apollo. Take a slow drive and you’ll chance upon some of the best hidden gems in Australia. When you find somewhere that ticks all your boxes, use the ApolloConnect App to book a site, and stay as long as you like in a place you never knew about. Chances are if you didn’t know about it, others didn’t either (and you’ll have it for yourselves).

6. You don’t need a different driver’s licence

There’s no need to study for a new type of driver’s licence – just use the licence you’ve got. There’s no different road rules to know – everything’s exactly the same, and each campervan is easy to drive, with automatic transmission and power steering; it’s just like driving a bigger version of the vehicle you already have.

7. Travel as far as you want to go in your own travel bubble

Travelling in an Apollo campervan or motorhome allows you to be in charge of the amount of contact you have with other travellers, and locals. Booking ahead means you barely need see anyone on check-in, and check-out, and you can cook your own meals as you go if you’d rather spend less time in restaurants and cafes. Choose how much you want to interact, as you travel in your personal ‘travel bubble’ with family or friends. Apollo’s vehicles are also pet-friendly – so there’s no need to leave the furry member of the family at home next holiday.

8. There’s plenty of space for everything, so you’re not jamming everything and everyone in

Remember the squeeze trying to fit all your luggage, food and tents into the family station wagon?

Forget that; there’s plenty of space for everything in your Apollo campervan or motorhome so you’re not having to jam everything in between stops. Apollo has everything from two berth hi-top campervans ideal for couples to motorhomes like the Euro Deluxe, a self-contained home away from home for up to six people, with three large double beds.

All campervans and motor homes are self-contained: Apollo supply all linen, cooking equipment and utensils and it’s easy to shop for great local produce and cook great meals while you’re travelling.

9. Online check-in makes pick up hassle free – just grab the keys and go

Download the ApolloConnect App to watch the safe driving video and learn how to use your vehicle.

Then, do your check-in paperwork online, pick up the keys and off you go. Apollo has the largest fleet of campervans, motorhomes and 4WDs in Australia and branches in every state.

All hassle is taken out of the equation, so you can spend more time on holiday and less time at Apollo branches. And, when on the road, you can use the ApolloConnect App to search and book campgrounds and save on attractions and experiences.

10. Sometimes it doesn’t cost a cent to stay overnight

While Apollo recommend staying in caravan parks to enjoy its facilities and to charge your battery by connecting to electricity every two nights (so you can use all the vehicle features) there are many rural areas throughout Australia that offer fee-free camping in picturesque settings. Just make sure you dispose of any rubbish, and don’t light fires if there’s a fire ban.

