Whether you are visiting Sydney for the first time or you’ve lived in the harbour city all your life, climbing to the summit of Sydney Harbour’s curvaceous icon is a bucket-list must. Here are five reasons why we think BridgeClimb is one of Sydney’s best attractions:

1. You’ll get the best view in Sydney

Standing 134 metres above the sparkling – not to mention world-famous – harbour, you’ll have uninterrupted 360-degree views. The Opera House is just the beginning. From Bondi Beach in the East to the Blue Mountains in the West, there’s no better vantage point in Sydney

2. It’s the perfect special occasion ‘venue’

From a birthday celebration to popping the question, the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge is a unique and unforgettable place to mark your special occasion

3. You’ll be the envy of all your friends

Plenty of photos will capture the magic of your Climb; and when you post that #BridgeClimb shot on social media, you’ll instantly be the envy of all your friends! Like.

4. It’s a workout without working out

Did you know climbing the Bridge requires a similar exertion level to playing an 18-hole round of golf? Yet you’ll be so mesmerised by the view that you won’t even notice. You’ve got to love an accidental workout

5. You’ll become a Bridge expert

It’s not just a pretty face. The Sydney Harbour Bridge is a hero of Australian history and, after sharing the BridgeClimb with your Experienced Climb Leader, you’ll know plenty about the ‘coat hanger’. Next stop, trivia night!

