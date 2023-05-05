One thing that Australians aren’t willing to compromise on is taking incredible holidays – so imagine being able to make those holidays work for you.

There are many reward schemes out there, but when it comes down to reality, they’re often not good for much. Accor Reward points through their lifestyle loyalty programme, Accor Live Limitless (ALL), is different.

Members can earn points they’ll actually be able to spend on useful things they actually want for their next holiday in Australia or overseas. We’re not just talking about another hotel room (although that’s definitely a perk) but also suitcases, theatre tickets, stadium shows, flights and more.

Points are earned so many more ways than simply booking a hotel room, as well. Members can earn Reward points when booking flights, safaris in Africa, luxury train journeys and more with partnered brands.

1. Book your plane tickets

But first, you’ll have to get yourself there. Accor has partnered with several airline brands so that ALL members can either convert their Reward points into reward points for a partnered airline, or just straight up buy their next airfare. Partnered airlines include Air Canada, Air France and Qantas.

In fact, ALL and Qantas Frequent Flyer accounts can be linked together to also earn Qantas Points as well as their usual Reward points for ALL.

2. Book your next stay for free

Naturally, ALL members can use Reward points to book accommodation for their next trip. Accor has over 5300 hotels, resorts and apartments across 45 brands in 110 countries from luxury to economy Sofitel, MGallery, Pullman, Peppers, Mantra, Novotel, Mercure and Ibis all fall under this umbrella. Whether staying in Australia or heading farther afield, members can take advantage of this perk.

Obviously, Rewards points have to accumulate before you use them, but in the meantime, members have access to a discounted ALL Members’ Rate.

3. Hire a car

Much like their partnership with airlines, Accor has also partnered with several hire car brands like Europcar and Hertz. This means you can use your points to hire a car for your explorations.

If you’re overseas and don’t feel like driving yourself, you’ll be pleased to know you can exchange points for a Eurostar train ride. You can also book a taxi, or chauffeur-driven car, for all your trips.

4. Upgrade your luggage

Reward points can be used to go on a shopping spree, so you can level up your gear for your next trip. Headphones? Check. A new iPhone? Got it. New luggage? Absolutely. There are a few different luggage options to choose from in the ALL store, from wheelie luggage from American Tourister to Adidas duffel bags.

5. Nab exhibition and event tickets worldwide

It’s all well and good having the hotel room sorted, but what to do once you arrive at your destination? Spend Reward points on some of the hottest exhibitions, all around the world. From art installations like the Van Gough immersive experience to comedy shows, to food walking tours: you can turn Rewards points into an experience on your next getaway (or staycation).

6. Book a live show

On that note, you can also book tickets to your favourite band or sports team the next time they play at Accor Stadium and Qudos Bank Arena – recently they’ve been host to the likes of the NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final and Harry Styles.

ALL members can either redeem points for some of the best seats in the house or go all out with the full Accor suite experience, watching the show with canapés and drinks.

7. Donate them to a worthy cause

Not going anywhere soon? ALL members don’t have to spend their Reward points on themselves, they can choose to donate them to a number of participating charities like Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA) which supports projects helping to preserve Africa’s endangered wildlife and wilderness areas. You can use this points calculator to work out how much your donation will be worth in dollars.

