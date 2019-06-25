All the best things happening in your state this July

Chiara Pinna-Cartwright

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of July, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

The Rocks Christmas in July

Sydney

11-14 July

As a part of Sydney’s Bastille Festival, the Rocks will turn into a French-inspired winter wonderland for Christmas in July. The white winter markets will be decked out in the most spectacular christmas decorations, fairy lights, and authentic wooden chalets, flown all the way from Europe.

With a unique French twist on the Christmas village, be prepared to experience some serious French ski resort vibes, thanks to Club Med bring in a mini-ice skating rink, melting cheese, mulled wine, and vintage snow and ski racks.

From freshly made gingerbread houses, christmas pines and snowfall machines at work, the fairy atmosphere is set to be truly wondrous.

Carriageworks WILD Night Market

Sydney

19 July

For one night only, Carriageworks is bringing Sydneysider a unique foodie experience fit for the winter season. The theme revolves around using WILD, sustainable and seasonal produce to create truly innovative dishes; sticky pork ribs and BBQ butternut with burnt butter and parmesan are just some of the mouth-watering dishes to look forward to.

Created in collaboration with Standard Whiskey, the after dark event will include cooking demonstrations and workshops from some of Australia’s best chefs and bartenders.

With over 50 stalls, a full program and entertainment all throughout the night, it’s looking to be one of the most highly sought after contemporary food event in Sydney’s calendar this winter.

Merivale introduces Little Felix

Sydney

Mid July

The buzzing Ivy Precinct is looking to step up its game even more, with the announcement of an additional 4 Merivale venues to open their doors in the popular CBD location, throughout the year.

The first to be opened is Little Felix, a sibling to the Parisian inspired restaurant, Felix. The cocktail bar will seat 60 people, and will have a delectable French menu created by head chef Nathan Johnson, with a distinct focus on cheese and charcuterie.

These bite-sized delicacies will be the perfect accompaniment to the variety of cocktails and French wine on offer.

The Island Kanak Beach Village Pop-up

Sydney

11 – 14 July

Anyone longing to get away from this dreary cold weather? Well you’re in luck. Circular Quay will be transforming the eastern side of the quay into a tropical beach oasis for four days of complete summer bliss.

The Island Kanak Beach Village will be fitted with a sandy beach, palm trees, beach chairs, treasure hunt games for the kids, and a cocktail bar for the adults, serving everything from French rose to rum and coconut cocktails.

Messine and KOi are also joining in on the fun, with a limited edition Noumea inspired ice creams on offer. It’s the perfect summer playground to make you and the family forget all about the winter blues.

Bathurst Winter Festival

Bathurst

6 – 21 July

Known as the “place of great happiness”, Bathurst Winter Festival is back again to turn the town into an electrifying sea of colour and music.

From games where you fly through virtual clouds using your own phone, to changing plant colours in the interactive Fernery, to carnival rides and slides, there are activities for the whole family to enjoy.

And if the light projections and enchanting forest displays weren’t enough, Saturday nights will see the venue inundated with mulled wine, craft beer and the most delicious eats, as you enjoy all the entertainment on show.

Splendour in the Grass Music festival

Byron Bay

19 – 21 July

The annual music festival is once again heading to North Byron Bay Parklands this July. From international and local Australian artists, this years event is set to be a showstopper. With Tame Impala, Australian rapper AllDay and American newcomer Channel Tres being only a few exciting additions to the stellar lineup.

Splendour is also well known for its unique art projections and creative spaces, including the Tipi Forest, Comedy Club and Splendour Forum, showcasing talks from industry thinkers, inclusive craft workshops and stand up comedy shows.

With all that’s on offer, including the monstrous amount of food and artisanal stalls scattered throughout the grounds, the festival is sure to make waves from the moment it kicks off.

The Winery: Bohemian Winter Wonderland

Surry Hills

14 June – 31 August

Picture a chic winter wonderland in the heart of Sydney. Well imagine no more. As luxe wine bar, The Winery, has been transformed into a bohemian garden oasis. It’s a place where you can nestle up under blankets, or in a lavish private teepee, with a glass of red in your hand, away from the chaos of the city.

The urban hideaway will have a dusty pink colour scheme, and decked out in boho floor cushions, extravagant dreamcatchers and a handmade macrame arbour upon entry.

Spoil yourself with some honey-roasted camembert or fondue dips, while sipping on a Jacob Creeks Shiraz, with the Winery’s delicious fondue picnics and bottomless glamping packages on offer. So grab some girlfriends and head on over to The Winery, to enjoy this one of a kind winter getaway.

Dry July at Rockpool Dining Group restaurants

Rockpool Dining Group restaurants are making dry July easy this month, each offering a line-up of unique mocktails.

Highlights include Bar Patrón’s Café Frio ($13), featuring cold drip coffee, horchata, coconut and walnut bitters; The Cut Bar & Grill’s strawberry sunset ($14) of strawberries, raspberry syrup, cranberry juice and mint; a Granny Smith apple and jasmine soda ($12) at Spice Temple; and Rockpool Bar & Grill’s tiki punch ($16) comprising of orange and cinnamon shrub, Seedlip Spice 94, pineapple, lime and ginger ale.

Saké Restaurant & Bar and Fratelli Fresh also offer special mocktail menus at each restaurant location. Bookings can be made from individual restaurant websites here.

VIC

Red Bull Presents: 1800-DOOF

Melbourne

20 July

Red Bulls biggest party of the year is coming back to Melbourne, but in a secret party-ready location in St Kilda. 1800-DOOF’s music program will include the likes of Detroit funk techno artist Kyle Hall, with Otologic, Ben Fester, Millu and Emma Steven also joining the party.

Defined as an unmissable exploration of sound, the late night event – with its eclectic DJ setlist – will have you dancing until all hours of the night. Guaranteed.

Opening of Eazy Peazy Japanese Eatery

Richmond

Early-July

The duo behind sake brewery Toji Sake have announced the opening of their modern Japanese eatery, Eazy Peazy, in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond.

The restaurant’s design will work around the traditional layout of a sake brewery. The couple are also joining forces with renowned chef Dan Chan, to create an Australian-Japanese inspired menu, built around dishes specialising in the styles of yakitori and hibachi.

From Yuba duck gyoza and Raw kingfish with smoked daikon, expect authentic japanee cuisine in a fun, relaxed setting.

Melbourne’s Winter Gin Market

Collingwood

13 – 14 July

Fellow Gin conissiours, this ones for you. The Winter Gin Markets are back for one night only to warm up Melbourne this winter.

Filled with an abundance of high-quality gin from a number of distilleries, the 10 plus stalls will include the likes of Bass & Flinders, Mountain Gin and many more.

Meet the gin makers themselves, try the deliciously designed charcuterie boards at the G&T pop up lounge, and experience the ‘golden age of craft gin distillation’ at the cities ever so popular gin market.

Whisky, Wine & Fire

Caulfield East

18 – 21 July

What better way to escape the cold this winter than to attend the Whisky, Wine & Fire festival. Known as a tasting fiesta, you can expect char-grilled smoked meats, whisky talks and winter feasting all round.

Adult tickets start at $16, which includes a unique tasting glass as a souvenir upon arrival. Entering the festival, you’ll be welcomed by an array of magnificent fire displays as you take in all the food, whisky and wine on offer around the fire garden.

Believe us when we say, it’s a sight for the senses not worth missing.

Bincho Boss comes to Little Bourke Street

Melbourne

An authentic Japanese eatery is about to take centre stage in Melbourne’s Little Bourke Street. It’s name, Bincho Boss, is derived from how the ingredients are cooked on an earthen konro grill, using bincho-tan charcoal, to create unparalleled aromas and flavours in every dish.

The Izakaya menu, featuring smoked duck breast, charcoal-grilled wagyu beef, and tempura-battered ice cream, was carefully curated by first-class chefs, Tomotaka Ishizuka and Keiji Ishida. It is then perfectly paired with an award winning sake list and Japanese inspired cocktails.

It’s unique decor boasts over 100 pieces from local Melbourne artists, plus a striking mural by David Strickland, perfectly detailing Japan’s intricate cityscape. So get your cameras ready.

ACT

Truffles in July

Canberra

13 July

The truffle season is almost upon us, which means a myriad of events popping up in celebration of it.

As a result, Mercure Canberra is putting on a very special Truffles in July at Olims Bar & Bistro, for an evening of decadent truffle dishes and wine tastings to pair.

The chefs dinner spread will bring you Canberra’s delectable Black Gems from Macenmist Black Truffles, with the best local wines from Lerida Estate Wines Canberra, Long Rail Gully Winery and Mount Majura Vineyard. Celebrate the season in style with Truffles in July.

Cosentino – The Grand Illusionist

Canberra

13 July

World-renowned entertainer and illusionist, Cosentino, is hitting Canberra by storm with an astonishing and truly magical live show: Anything is Possible.

Famous world-wide for his death-defying acts and staggering illusions, his show is set to wow the audiences at Canberra Theatre this July. Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out!

TAS

Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival

Huan Valley

12 – 14 July

Tasmania has a deep rooted apple history, so much so they created a festival to celebrate their rich apple culture. Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival is a three day, pagan inspired, winter bash held at the Willie Smith Apple Shed in Grove.

The festival revolves around awakening the apple cider trees through traditional chanting and singing around the trees, to chase away evil spirits and ensure a good harvest season. After all that dancing, quench your thirst with the best cider, beers and wines from local producers, and indulge in a feast at the mid-winter banquet.

From the burning of a two story wicker man, costume competitions, an epic bonfire and enough eclectic beats to keep you flowing throughout the 3 days, there’s no better way to wake up this winter.

Festival of Voices

Hobart

28 June – 14 July

The Festival of Voices is back again to light up Tasmania with the most distinguished choral music from all over the world.

The program focuses on the power of song, offering concerts, workshops and choir packages that all support the theme of bringing vocalists and choristers together. With the highlight each year being the massive bonfire, where thousands of people sit around singing together.

The event will be held over multiple venues, including churches and museums. So come join in on the action and find your voice.

WA

Mowanjum Festival

Derby

12 July

Celebrate the living culture of the Ngarinyin, Worrorra and Wunambal peoples at the annual Mowanjum Festival in Derby. The indigenious dance and cultural event puts on a variety of performances, as a creative way to tell the locals stories.

Thousands of visitors flock to the event each year, to enjoy not only the acts, but the vast array of workshops on offer, including boomerang making, didgeridoo playing and ochre painting. It’s an amazing way to get in touch with the vibrant culture of Australia’s aboriginal people.

Cabin Fever Festival

Margaret River

19 – 28 July

From quality wines, wholesome comfort food, and relaxing by a bonfire, Margaret Rivers popular winter festival, Cabin Fever, is sure to be a big hit this year.

The free event has a phenomenal foodie program throughout 35 epic locations, including indulging in gourmet comfort food, wine blending, spice classes, and cheese fondue fireside.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live music, workshops and other unique events, with a beautiful backdrop of Tasmania’s iconic landscape. How can you resist?

SA

Umbrella: Winter City Sounds

Adelaide

12 – 28 July

No matter your musical taste, Umbrella: Winter City Sounds got you covered. Made up of 350 live music events across Adelaide CBD and surrounding suburbs, the festival sees local and international artists flock to the city to perform.

Head down south and watch the city become illuminated this winter, with Winter City Sounds cultural music explosion over the 17 days.

Winter Reds Weekend

Adelaide Hills

26 – 28 July

Settle in by an open fire, among a rustic cellar setting, with a delicious glass of Cabernet wine or some wholesome comfort food during the Winter Reds Weekend celebration.

With a variety of vineyards and estates in Adelaide Hills playing host, events will range from long table lunches, fireside feasting, firepit sessions and wine trails. So grab a group of friends and head to the region, because this luxurious cosy event is best experienced with those closest to you.

NT

Territory Day

Darwin

1 July

A day recognised throughout the whole of the Northern Territory, there are many to go to celebrate Territory Day. But it seems that Darwin Waterfront is the place to be this year.

The festivities will kick off at 5pm, with kapow balloon twisting and glitter painting for the little ones, and performances throughout the night from local artists and DJ’s. Plus the signature firework show that’ll light up the skies at 8pm.

So either dine in at one of the surrounding restaurants, or pack a picnic and chill out on the lawn to watch the spectacular light show take place.

Tonic Workshop with Danny Crichton

Darwin

28 July

Cocktail extraordinaire, Danny Crichton, is the flavour whizz from Australian fusion eatery, Lucky Bat Cafe & Pizzeria. He has developed a creative workshop to share some of his tricks in making syrups and tonics for a variety of cocktails and cordials.

An afternoon at the tonic workshop will see you learning the very best techniques with a variety of syrup flavours, to majorly up your drink making game the next time you play host.

QLD

Big Band Cabaret Dinner and Show

Fortitude Valley

5 July

For a fabulous night of speakeasy inspired fun, get dolled up and experience the glitz and glamour of the Big Band Cabaret at Cloudland restaurant and bar. The scene will be set in the Rainbow Room, the Rockefeller-inspired crowning jewel of the venue.

Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious three-course meal and drinks package, while feeling the rhythm of the Swing Central Big Band, with a dazzling performance by a burlesque ensemble also on the cards for the night.

James Street Food & Wine Trail

Brisbane

25 – 28 July

Back again for its 8th year, the James Street Food & Wine Trail will grace the James St Precinct over 4 jam-packed days, providing all the delicious bites and thirst quenching beverages that locals look forward to every year.

As one of this years biggest foodie events, it will be an indulgent expedition over the 3 ‘Trail Days’ beginning Thursday. As Brisbane’s culinary community will don their most scrumptious dishes through unique pop-ups and in-venue specialty menus.

Your degustation of food and wine then ends with ‘Market Day’ on Sunday, where an outdoor street fare is put on filled with the finest eats, pop-up bars, live music and one-of-a-kind cooking demonstrations. Stay tuned for the full program and exclusive menus for the entire event.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week

Scenic Rim

29 June – 7 July

Journey down to the south of Brisbane and enjoy all the beauty the Scenic Rim region has to offer, during its annual Eat Local Week. From vineyard wine tastings and farm tours, to cheesemaking and degustation lunches, the community is opening their doors for the nine day feasting affair.

One look at the stellar program and you’ll see events for all ages to enjoy; country cooking, music performances, bushtucker tours and many more. But it’s the Winter Harvest Festival that’s the signature event. With 70 plus market stalls, it’s an indulgent showcase of the locals best produce.

The entire week is a celebration of the regions food and people, so make sure you carve out time to attend the festival, and ‘eat your way around the Scenic Rim’.

White Winter Ball

Surfers Paradise

13 July

Put on your best suit and come join the festivities down at the Crown Plaza in Surfers Paradise, as it transforms into a magical winter oasis, for its White Winter Ball.

It will be an enchanting night filled with live music, dazzling performances, and a red carpet to set the glamorous scene. Tickets start at $109, and include a selection of delicious canapes, a 5 hour drinks package, and red carpet photos. Don’t miss out on this exclusive black tie event!