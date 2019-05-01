All the best things happening in your state this May

Eliza Sholly

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

Seal Rocks Adventure Festival

May 17-19

Seal Rocks

The best thing about rural festivals is obvious, surely? The adventure, hankering community spirit that celebrates an all round good time.

The inaugural Seal Rocks Adventure Festival does all these things, and is the event you’ve been waiting for.

The event is held at the idyllic Treachery Camp, a beachfront campground, at Seal Rocks near Forster just three and a half hours from Sydney.

Soak up the beach and the bush as you work through activities including yoga, surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, circus skills, meditation, rock climbing, dance, archery, bush walking and more.

Sparkling Sydney

May 19

Pyrmont

Positioned next to Sydney’s glistening harbour, Sparkling Sydney will be a celebration of flavour, sustainability and ethical produce.

Expect the very best in bubbles from Sparkling Cuvee, Malbec, Shiraz, Pinot Chardonnay, Moscato and Zibibbo to Prosecco, Cava and many more.

Baraki Bar Opens

Sydney CBD

Alpha restaurant has added a new bar, baraki, a tiny eight-seater haven of bar with plenty of outdoor seating.

Baraki sees alpha’s daytime café transform into a bustling Greek cocktail and mezze bar from lunch till late.

Birch Restaurant Opens

Moss Vale

Any Southern Highlander will tell you about the noise that’s been happening around Birch.

Stamped with innovation and packed full of personality, Birch places seasonal produce at centre stage, delivering a polished, evolving menu that reflects the best of the region and surrounds.

The venue interior is simple and chic, with slight styling changes introduced each season including a fabric wall drape and florals.

Q Dining Opens Post Refurbishment

Sydney

Much-loved Harbourside spot, Q Dining, has reopened with a vengeance.

Following a full refurbishment, the elegant dining destination has been reborn with a new identity, taking inspiration from its obviously iconic location.

The a la carte menu, designed by Executive Chef, Brett Humphries, focuses on land and sea dishes, infusing native flavours and using only sustainable, ethical and locally sourced produce. Brett worked closely with Aboriginal communities to source rare, artisanal ingredients, which form the basis of many dishes at Q Dining.

Pizza masterclass at Fratelli Fresh

May 4

Sydney CBD

Dust off the aprons for a Fratelli Fresh pizza masterclass at 11 Bridge Street. Hosted by Fratelli’s expert pizzaiolo, William Baffoni, guests will learn the art of pizza making and enjoy the fruits of their labour afterwards with a glass of house beer, wine or prosecco.

The Cut Bar & Grill is hosting an exclusive dinner to showcase the award-winning wines of Canberra-based maker, Nick Spencer.

The five-course menu features a selection of dishes that each feature local, sustainable produce.

Expect Cape Grim beef carpaccio with ginger and watercress, Ranger’s Valley lamb rump with potato confit and broad beans and a Croque Monsieur with salmon, cream cheese and citrus.

The Bon restaurant opens

Gosford

Gosford CBD now boasts a glamorous new meeting spot: The Bon Pavillion.

Set in a relaxed and informal setting, Sean Connolly’s passion for premium produce and classic technique are evident in this thoughtful, precise and delicious menu of Australian and globally influenced cuisine.

An Espresso bar, Bon Bon bar, Public bar and Bonfire bar make up the pavilion – each varying in terms of venue scale, formality and menus. One thing is for certain though, none will disappoint.

VIC

Baia Di Vino Opens

Sandringham

Seaside Melbourne favourite, Sandringham will welcome a new resident to its shores, Mediterranean restaurant, bar and wine store, Baia Di Vino.

Literally translating to ‘wine bay’, Baia Di Vino is set to be a contemporary expression of the simple European coastal life, offering the buzz and hospitality of a central city venue, complimented by the ease of a neighbourhood location.

Menu highlights include tuna tartar, pickled daikon, fried sardines and a ‘Brodetto Di Pesce’ – featuring scampi, king prawn, Cloudy Bay clams and Port Arlington mussels.

Go Mad With Mukka

May 5

North Coburg

Get ready to ‘Go Mad with Mukka’ – the wildest celebration of colour that Melbourne has ever experienced.

In celebration of Holi, Fitzroy favourite, Mukka, will be hosting their second annual Go Mad with Mukka colour party on Sunday, 5 May 2019.

Holi is a traditional Indian festival celebrating the arrival of spring whereby family, friends and complete strangers gather, celebrate and cover each other with coloured powder.

In true festive fashion, Go Mad with Mukka will have food, drink, music and dancing – everything needed for a truly raucous affair.

Stanley Burgers Opens

Scoresby

Scoresby may seem like an unconventional place to set up a business such as Stanley Burgers, but it was owner, Farid Magdy’s, desire to bring a fresh breath of innovation to the area that led to his choice in venue.

Previously a takeaway shop that was in deep need of some TLC, Scoresby locals can now enjoy a fun, uniquely modern venue with a mouth-watering menu and stunning fit out.

Expect mouth-watering burgers, chicken and loaded fries – with all the imaginative sides your heart could possibly desire.

ACT

Frock Up Canberra Vintage Fair

May 24-25

Griffith

Lovers of all things vintage, it’s your lucky day!

Come and see antique, retro, vintage and designer clothing at Frock Up, featuring all things from Victorian times onwards.

Expect fashion accessories, jewellery, fashion art, textiles, buttons linen and lace at this boutique event.

Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour

May 1-5

McCoy Circuit

The original (and best) mountain film festival is returning to Canberra over 5 huge nights.

Showcasing over two and a half hours of mountain adventure films, the 2019 Banff Mountain Film Festival is a week-long event that will have locals and tourists alike celebrating.

More than 300 of the world’s best mountain sport, culture, environment, adventure, and exploration films are shown. Then, a selection of award winners and audience favourites then tours the globe, visiting 390 communities and 35 countries as part of the festival’s official world tour.

TAS

Australian Musical Theater Festival

May 23-26

Launceston

Prepare your jazz hands and your best karaoke voice, because the inaugural Australian Musical Theatre Festival is heading to Launceston.

Bringing together musical theatre lovers, makers and professionals from around the country, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival is an opportunity to connect with, and learn from top musical theatre professionals and celebrate everything that is great about musical theatre.

Tasmanian Breath Of Fresh Air Film Festival

Hobart

May 10-12

Launceston

May 16-19

Attending the Breath Of Fresh Air Film Festival will guarantee a front row seat to the celebration of extraordinary films from all around the world

Prepare to laugh and cry at the kinds of films that inspire us to take action, telling the kinds of unique stories that are only possible in a small festival of this scale. Chances are you’ll also get to meet any film makers attending.

And because this is Tasmania, you’ll also indulge in local beer or a glass of the states finest

WA

Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival

May 3-5

Margaret River

Known as the biggest (and best) regional literary event in Western Australia, the Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival brings a dazzling array of thought provoking ideas to the area every year.

Novelists, journalists, academics, poets, playwrights, illustrators who are both established and emerging in their own right, flock from WA, interstate and overseas to tell their stories.

Be there to join presenters as they bring their stories to life!

Argyle Diamonds Ord Valley Muster

May 17-26

Kununurra

Fancy a family-filled fun event, set among one of the most incredible landscapes in the country?

Entering its 19th year, the 2019 Argyle Diamonds Ord Valley Muster will feature an outstanding line-up of over 30 events across 10 exciting days.

Set against the stunning East Kimberley landscape, this event is truly a bucket list ‘Must-er’ for every Australian. Comedy, arts, rodeo, music, dining under the stars, yoga boats and much, much more.

The Ningaloo Whale Shark Festival

May 16-19

Exmouth

To celebrate the annual whale shark migration to the region, Exmouth will play host to the 2019 Ningaloo Whaleshark Festival.

Across three days, festival goers will be treated to a range of activities and entertainment, including music performances, markets, food stalls as well as an opening night gala dinner with delicious food and fine.

For those who aren’t aware, the Ningaloo Reef synonymous both nationally and internationally as a ‘premier marine environment’, home to the most predictable, seasonal aggregations of whale sharks in the world.

The Margaret River Surf Pro

May 29

Margaret River

The Margaret River is a region synonymous with good sun, sand and of course, surfing.

Keeping in the theme, the Surf Pro is a 12-day event on the World Surf League’s World Championship Tour will see the top 34 professional men and top 17 women surfers in the world battle it out.

Margaret River’s coastline never fails to deliver, so expect one of the most memorable events on WSL Championship Tour. Head down to Surfers Point, Prevelly to watch the best surfers in the world battle it out.

SA

Outback Odyssey Bike Ride

May 4-5

15 days of freedom on your bike – sounds pretty magical doesn’t it?

This epic ride will take you through the Australian Outback, one of the most spectacular places on earth.

With 600 million years of secrets waiting to be revealed, it’s home to one of the greatest adventures of your life. It’s not as much a challenge as it is a life-changing experience.

Huge Indoor Plant Warehouse Sale

Adelaide

May 4-5

It’s hard not to have a hankering green thumb when you live such a luscious landscape as South Australias. And those in Adelaide can not get a cheap fix, with a Huge Indoor Plant Warehouse Sale heading back to the Queen Theatre.

Rumour has it there were lines out the door last time, so arrive early to get as many rare plants as possible!

Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival

May 16-19

Coonawarra

Held annually, the Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival has grown exponentially to become recognised as one of the most energetic regional art festivals in South Australia.

Fusing literature, art and of course, the finest wines from the Coonawarra landscapes vineyards, expect the best of the Limestone Coasts’ heritage to be on full display.

NT

Cooinda Lodge & Camping Refurbishment

Kakadu National Park

For those who are familiar with Kakadu National Park, you’ll know Cooinda Lodge & Camping, the longest-established tourism accommodation operator in the area.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Kakadu National Park, the property has unveiled a complete refurbishment of its Lodge rooms.

All Lodge rooms at Cooinda have now completed a full interior refurbishment, with new bathrooms, air-conditioning, lighting, interior decoration and furnishings, providing a fresh, contemporary design with distinctive Indigenous design themes upgraded comfort and facilities. Gardens surrounding the lodge accommodation are also being refreshed.

The Northern Territory Travelling Film Festival

Various Locations

The Northern Territory Travelling Film Festival (NTTFF) celebrates and showcases the outstanding film and video productions from the NT, capturing the stories, culture and landscape of the region and the people that call it home.

Set under the stars, take in the tranquil landscapes of the NT as they’re transformed into spectacular outdoor movie theatres.

Venue highlights include the Darwin Harbour Deckchair Cinema, Katherine Gorge at Nitmiluk National Park and Kakadu National Park.