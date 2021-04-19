Facebook Instagram Twitter

Australians rate travel experiences highly in new survey of simple pleasures

Australians rate travel experiences highly in new survey of simple pleasures Australians rate travel experiences highly in new survey of simple pleasures

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Small Luxury Hotels of the World

19 April 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

one × 5 =

Comment

DEALS

Korogoro Creek Walk

There’s more to the Macleay Valley Coast than breathtaking beaches and world-class waves. Pack a picnic, get back to nature and explore our diverse national parks on one of these fantastic walking trails.

View More >

Tour Australia’s Gems of the Red Centre from $3,186 pp/twin share*

Travel to the heart of Australia with Globus and discover extraordinary landscapes, outback stations, and unique wildlife! Includes 5 nights in first-class accommodation, 8 meals, and more!

  • Sightseeing in Alice Springs with a Local Indigenous Guide
  • Guided Kings Canyon Rim walk with sunset drinks & dinner
  • Sounds of Silence experience in Uluru with stargazing, and much more!
View More >

Save up to $600* on selected NT holidays

Save up to $600* on selected NT guided holidays with AAT Kings. *Per couple ($300 per person) twin share. Further T&Cs apply

  • Outback Adventure
  • Outback Safari
  • Outback Explorer
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo