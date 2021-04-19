From food to friends, a new survey looks at the Top 50 simple pleasures influencing the everyday life of Australians, revealing what they value most.

Feel like you can’t get enough of life’s simple pleasures? You’re not alone. A new survey has identified the Top 50 Simple Pleasures in life according to Australians, with travel, adventure and holidays ranking alongside good company and great food as some of our favourite things.

Top of the Pops

Listening to favourite songs topped the list of simple pleasures for Australians, who also gave a nod to other sensory stimuli like the sound of rain falling on windows, relaxing activities such as sitting in a beer garden at the pub or walking along the beach, alongside more heartfelt, simple pleasures like laughing out loud.

Beneath the covers, a good night’s sleep also ranked highly by Australians, with both sleeping in a freshly made bed – and sleeping in a big, incredibly comfy bed – listed in the Top 10.

Out of Office

Commissioned by Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), which represents 520 boutique luxury hotels in 90 countries worldwide, the survey, which asked 1,000 Australians about their simple pleasures, is part of its new Seek Simplicity campaign, aimed at encouraging travellers to remember the simple pleasures in life.

Not surprisingly, many of the simple pleasures listed relate to holidays and travel, from discovering new things to travelling across the state, sleeping in late on a Sunday morning and taking in stunning views.

“It’s on our travels that we’re able to experience an abundance of life’s simple pleasures, which have a long-lasting effect on us”, says Mark Wong, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, for Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

“Now that travel bubbles are starting to materialise, we are optimistic people will be able to safely enjoy some of these simple pleasures abroad before too much longer,” says Wong.

Pleasure and Pain

The survey showed Australians enjoyed an average of seven moments a week that qualified as a simple pleasure, occurring roughly once a day. Significantly, when this simple pleasure occurred, most respondents indicated that its positive influence lasted for 31 minutes on average, with one in five people experiencing the afterglow of a simple pleasure for an hour or more.

However, it also found more than half of all Aussies believed they didn’t get to appreciate simple pleasures as often as they’d like, with 41 per cent feeling they couldn’t find the time in their everyday routine with poor health, anxiety and a lack of sleep all taking a toll. And while more than a third of people rated seeing flowers and trees blossom as one of life’s simple pleasures, 30 per cent of respondents indicated they were just too busy to stop and smell the roses, thanks to the frantic nature of everyday life.

Despite more than half of all respondents feeling they didn’t get enough of life’s simple pleasures, a small number felt the silver lining was that this helped them appreciate the simple pleasures more when they did get to experience them.

Words to the wise

With an emphasis on the good vibes inspired by travel rather than the pursuit of a tick-the-box travel list, Small Luxury Hotels of the World also commissioned a poem to celebrate the findings of the Simple Pleasures survey. Composed by English poet Laurie Bolger and called Seek Simplicity, it begins with the line: Do you remember?/When every part of us/longed to wander – and ends by encouraging the reader: Let’s do it/Let’s Run.

“I wanted my poem to remind people about the feeling you get when you are able to enjoy life’s simple pleasures,” says Bolger.

“But on the other hand, I also wanted to highlight that the reason some of these things are so enjoyable is because they are a break from the norm.”

Simple Pleasures: The best place to…

To make that even easier – we have connected one of the simple pleasures with each of the five Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties in Australia.

45: Hear the Wind Blow through the Trees: Thorngrove Manor Hotel

With just five rooms, the turrets and towers of the romantic Thorngrove Manor Hotel are encased in the forest and trees of the Adelaide Hills.

14: Discover new places: Ovolo The Valley

Located in the Fortitude Valley, one of Brisbane’s most eclectic and diverse entertainment, shopping and dining neighbourhoods, Ovolo The Valley is a whimsical hotel is the perfect base to set out and discover.

4: Have a nice dinner: Ovolo Woollomooloo

Critics have raved about Alibi Restaurant in the foyer of Ovolo Woolloomooloo in Sydney, which has a vegan tasting menu, high tea and bar snacks on offer.

27. Wake up to the Sun: Halcyon House

Located on Cabarita Beach on the East Coast of NSW, Halcyon Hotel is an Anna Spiro-designed hotel and one of the first places to feel the sun on the East Coast every morning.

39: Finish a really good book: Smiths Beach Resort

Close the book on the year gone by, or start a new chapter by the pool at the restful Smiths Beach Resort, at Yallingup in Western Australia.

The best places for simple pleasures

