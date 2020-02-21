Immerse yourself in nature at these six unique and sustainable sanctuaries across Australia that are as relaxing as they are eco-friendly.

This multi-award-winding eco resort is located in the unspoiled Kimberly region, an hour south of Broome. They offer three accommodation experiences: from their luxury eco villas to the safari-style garden view eco tents for a glamping experience, and the deluxe ocean front villas that cater to larger groups.

Spend the day exploring their elevated wooden boardwalks or soaking in the pristine surroundings in their ocean front swimming pool. Jack’s, the onsite five-star bar and restaurant, will fulfil all your culinary desires. If you’re in need of relaxation, spend some time in their Dragon Fly Day Spa and join a complimentary yoga session in the evening.

Nestled between the stunning Wineglass Bay and Freycinet National Park, it’s hard to think of a more ideally situated resort than Freycinet Lodge. Thoughtfully created with the local fauna and flora in mind, the Lodge was designed to blend into its environment. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with its quiet serenity, not to mention its striking curved Tasmanian-oak-clad walls.

To fill your days there’s a plethora of bushwalks to choose from within the Freycinet National Park, while the more adventurous can enjoy scenic flights, quad-biking and sea kayaking. Choose between the three onsite restaurants offering locally-sourced, delectable cuisine and drink options.

For a spectacular sojourn, book one of their nine waterfront Coastal Pavilions. These architecturally designed rooms, which include a bedroom, bathroom and separate living area, also boast glass walls that let you gaze across the bay from your bed. And the best part? The private deck wrapped around each pavilion includes an outdoor bath.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

There are very few immersive eco-experiences that could rival that on offer at Bamurra Plains in the Kakadu National Park. A three-hour drive (or short scenic charter flight) from Darwin Airport, the almost entirely solar-powered Bamurra Plains is the perfect place to hide from the world for a couple of nights.

Their 10 safari-style bungalows are modelled on the luxury glamping camps of Africa. The mesh sides immerse you in the sights and sounds of the wildlife around you without compromising on privacy. The catering and bar onsite offer ‘outback cuisine with a sophisticated edge.’

Don’t miss out on a chance to take in the expansive surrounding plains on one of their safari tours which offer the opportunity to learn about the incredible local ecosystem. You can also book airboat trips along the wetlands, a Sampan River cruise for some croc spotting, quad-biking, bushwalking, and educational tours on the ancient Indigenous art and culture of the land.

In April they offer an Ultimate Wilderness Experience which is perfect for a family adventure, with free accommodation, food and a safari expedition for two children.

Sydney’s world-famous Taronga Zoo opened their exclusive Wildlife Retreat in 2019. The 62-room eco-retreat has been sustainably-designed with luxury in mind. Set amongst the zoo’s bushland and overlooking the Australian wildlife enclosures, the property’s iconic location also boasts panoramic scenes of the Harbour.

With solar panel power, recycled water systems and timber structures – carefully chosen to limit their environmental impact – the Wildlife Retreat is one of the most sustainable accommodation options in Australia. Plus, your visit will be making a contribution to the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, which supports conservation and educational programs in Australia and around the world.

Choose from a range of uniquely Australian and locally-produced dishes at The Me-Gal restaurant on site during your stay and don’t forget to make use of the complimentary access to the zoo.

If you’re after a self-contained eco-retreat, look no further than The Villas Barossa in South Australia. The eco-friendly villas, located in the idyllic Seppeltsfield Road precinct just an hour’s drive from Adelaide, have been designed to fulfil the motto: ‘Peace. Beauty. Nature. Simplicity. Seclusion.’

Constructed with Eco Shelta for minimal impact on the environment, the exteriors are lit up at night by solar power and landscaped with indigenous flora to blend harmoniously with their natural surroundings.

Step inside to find the indulgent soak bath, generous-sized beds with soft linen sheets and a welcome hamper brimming with local produce and treats.

Perfect for a couple’s getaway, you can spend the day soaking in the view or enjoying the boundless space with walks, cycling, or delightful tours of the nearby cellar doors and gin distilleries. For the evening, the area offers ample premium dining options.

The Byron is undoubtedly Byron Bay’s most relaxing and eco-friendly retreat. It’s set amidst 45 hectares of rainforest and has been sensitively designed to feel at home in its untouched surroundings. Tallows Beach is a short stroll away through the surrounding rainforest and the retreat is located far enough away from Byron Bay’s town centre to feel removed but not out of reach.

If you can tear yourself away from the exquisitely furnished rooms, have a drink at the bar, laze by the pool and dine alfresco at their stylish restaurant – which also works in collaboration with local farmers. At the end of the day, surrender yourself to Byron’s signature spa treatment in the sanctuary of your own room.