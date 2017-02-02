The perfect gift for Valentine’s Day – WIN a romantic weekend at Bannisters Pavilion valued at $800 Purchase a bundle subscription offer for only $59.95 (1 year of both Australian Traveller and International Traveller magazines and a savings of 49%)

Plus one lucky subscriber will win the Ultimate Romantic Weekend to Bannisters Pavilion valued at $800 for you and your loved one. Subscribe & add the discount code at the check out: BEMYVALENTINE

The romantic getaway includes: Breakfast for two

Bottle of bubbles on arrival

Dinner to the value of $100 in Bannisters Pavilion Rooftop Bar and Grill on one night and

Dinner to the value of $150 in Rick Stein at Bannisters on the second night

Prize to be taken Sunday – Thursday between 1st April and 31st August excluding school and public holidays.

(prize value $800)



