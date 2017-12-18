The Mornington Peninsula’s sleek Jackalope hotel is hosting a black tie event to swoon over. Farewell 2017 as the sun sets behind the property’s rolling hills and enjoy free-flowing champagne, specially made cocktails, seafood stations, roving canapés, live music and a DJ. $495 per person; accommodation packages and group rates available.

Jackalope hotel Mornington Peninsula Are you ready for New Year’s Eve 2017? Start your New Year doing something memorable. Here are 15 fabulous ways to welcome in 2018 wherever you are across Australia.

Start 2018 relaxing onboard exclusive expedition ship True North. The four-night New Year’s Eve journey will explore some of Sydney’s most peaceful spots such as Pittwater and Maitland Bay, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park and Cowan Creek, with beach barbecues and scenic flights thrown in for good measure. And the big event, Sydney’s midnight fireworks, can be viewed from one of the best vantage points in the city. From $6595 per person.

Not many can boast about flying over Antarctica . Even fewer can say they did it while drinking champagne and listening to a live jazz band as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Welcome 2018 as you fly over mountains, glaciers, ice plateaus and icy coastline in broad daylight. The flight departs Melbourne at 5:30pm NYE, returning at 6am the following day. From $1199 including dinner, breakfast and bar service.

Party your way into 2018…

4. White Party, Cable Beach Club, Broome, WA

Broome is known for its stunning sunsets, so where better to farewell the last light of 2017 than Cable Beach Club? The much-loved resort is hosting a White Party at its Sunset Bar & Grill with a DJ playing tunes into the night, plus canapés, substantial bites, a dessert buffet, late night snacks, cocktails and premium wine and beer. Dress in white and enjoy the balmy Broome weather as you countdown to midnight on famous Cable Beach. $180 per person, all-inclusive.

5. Club Swizzle, Adelaide Festival Centre, SA

When a live show is described as a “melange of outrageous cabaret, air-defying acrobatics and infectious musical revelry”, you know it’s going to a lot of fun. Cheeky and immersive, Adelaide’s Festival Centre’s Club Swizzle is a memorable way to spend your New Year’s Eve, especially with an after party and DJ included. From $129.90.

6. Beyond the Valley, Lardner Park, Vic

Located in Victoria’s picturesque Gippsland region, the Beyond the Valley music festival will run from 28 December to 1 January. It’s a lineup of hip hop, electronic, dance and techno, featuring The Presets, Little Dragon, San Cisco and many more. As well as bars and food trucks, morning yoga classes and camping are included. $169 per person; glamping available at an extra cost.

7. National Arboretum, Canberra, ACT

Canberra’s National Arboretum is a living collection of forests with 44,000 trees from around the world across 250 hectares. On New Year’s Eve the event space, with its sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, will enter a time warp with Rocky Horror-themed party Creatures of the Night. Tickets include canapés and cocktails on arrival, a three-course dinner, beverage package featuring local wines, live entertainment, and a DJ. $190 per person.

Welcome the New Year with your whole gang…

8. Taste of Tasmania, Hobart, Tasmania

A Midsummer Night’s Eve, part of Hobart’s week-long Taste of Tasmania (28 December – 3 January), is a fabulous way to end the year on a high note. With headline act The Whitlams and fireworks, the event will boast around 70 stallholders showcasing the state’s finest seafood, cheese, wine and other yummy produce. And littlies will love ‘Kids in the Park’ featuring a silent disco. From $65.

9. Rottnest Island, WA

Rotto’s Thomson Bay, with its turquoise waters and sugar-white sand, is a popular place for families to gather on New Year’s Eve. There’ll be live music, glow-in-the-dark face painting, a photo booth, sand art and more. Fireworks will go off at 9pm, with additional ferries scheduled to get people back to the mainland (25 minutes to Fremantle or 90 minutes to Perth), or stay on the island and wake up to 2018 in paradise.

10. Darwin Waterfront, NT

Darwin’s waterfront is a lively place any time of year, but on New Year’s Eve it’s awash with festivity including a free outdoor concert and fireworks at 9pm and midnight. There’ll be PAW Patrol shows, face glitter and balloon art for the kids, and food stalls and surrounding retailers will trade for dinner. Or bring a picnic and relax on the grass with your nearest and dearest.

Have a low-key NYE…

11. Gwinganna New Year Detox, Gold Coast, Queensland

Start your New Year’s resolution early at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat’s New Year Detox (27 December – 3 January), a week-long program that will leave you rested and energised. From $3485 including organic meals, two massages and a facial, and fun activities, this will be a New Year’s Eve your body will thank you for.

12. Glenorchy Art and Sculpture Park, Tasmania

Glenorchy Art and Sculpture Park (10 minutes’ drive from Hobart) will host a relaxing evening of contemporary dance, and experimental music and sound art, along with a market of street food and local beverages. The main act is a contemporary revival of two Devil Devil Dance performances, one by the Gooniyandi Dancers from Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia, and the other by the Pakana Kanaplila Dancers of Flinders Island, Tasmania. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and chill out on the lawn. $25 with kids 16-and-under free with a parent/guardian.

Begin the year exploring

13. Uluru Adventure, Intrepid Travel, NT

Fancy starting the year in the heart of Australia? Intrepid Travel’s three-day Uluru Adventure camping tour spends New Year’s Eve at either Uluru (30 December departure) or Kings Canyon (31 December departure). Tough choice, eh? Both tours follow the same itinerary, including a visit to the gigantic boulders of Kata Tjuta, and start from $695.

14. NYE Paddle and BBQ, Brisbane, Queensland

Paddle your way into 2018 along the Brisbane River as the city skyline starts to glitter. Starting at 8:30pm, the Riverlife illuminated kayaking tour will be followed by a buffet barbecue with dessert, beverages, music and dancing, and a front row position for the midnight fireworks. Tickets are $119 per person.

15. Roof of Australia self-guided walk, Snowy Mountains, NSW

There’s nothing like a bout of fresh alpine air to get you motivated for a new year. AusWalk’s seven-day Roof of Australia self-guided walk is available over the New Year, an ideal time to explore the country’s highest alpine ski area by foot. The walk takes you along rivers, into undulating valleys and past fields of vibrant wildflowers and breathtaking mountain views. From $2355, including accommodation, most meals, chairlift rides, National Park fees and luggage transfers so you only need to carry a daypack.

*All events were available at the time of writing