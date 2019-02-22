Editor

Known for its sunny disposition and a welcome as warm as the weather, Queenslandâ€™s subtropical capital is going through a renaissance. Thereâ€™s a vibe in the air and Brisbaneâ€™s glorious sunshine has nothing to do with it. (Well, it might have something to do with it).

A wave of great new cafes, restaurants and bars, a thriving culture scene, a jam-packed events calendar, and all in an environment that inspires relaxation and outdoor living â€“ Brisbane is a city transformed. As part of the revival, the Queensland capital has welcomed more than 25 new hotels in recent years, adding further appeal to an already cosmopolitan city.

Here are six of the best Brisbane hotels to bed down in luxury.

Swim-up pool bar? Donâ€™t mind if I do. When The Westin Brisbane opened its doors in November, it delivered on its promise to provide a relaxing retreat in the heart of the city. Pool bar aside, the Westinâ€™s trademark focus is on wellness which is evident with Australiaâ€™s first Heavenly Spa by Westin, a full-service day spa with five treatment rooms, a steam room and blissful relaxation pods.

Add the fully equipped WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio; the renowned RunWESTIN program, which includes access to a running buddy, if you so desire; and Eat Well, the brandâ€™s commitment to providing nutrient-rich and, of course, delicious culinary options, and you have yourself a dream destination.

For a slice of New York City on the Australian east coast, throw off your Manolo Blahniks and put your feet up at FV by Peppers. A luxe $600-million-dollar project, FV by Peppers was inspired by New Yorkâ€™s flatiron building and the iconic triangular shape cuts a fine figure in Brisbaneâ€™s hip Fortitude Valley. The Big Apple influences continue throughout the hotel and the heated U-shaped skyline pool, complete with spectacular views and in-pool seating overlooking the Brisbane skyline, is a glam example. There is also a moonlight cinema, yoga retreat, fully equipped gym, and three VIP private spa lounges available to hire.

Still in Fortitude Valley, design-led hotel group Ovolo has also moved into the neighbourhood, further enhancing the suburbâ€™s creative cred. Renowned for boundary-pushing boutique hotels, Ovolo celebrates the eclectic culture and rich history of its new inner-city home with a frenzy of colour and playful design. Wild wallpaper, eccentric furniture and eye-catching art combine to tell the story of the Valley while plush rooms and suites, a rooftop swimming pool, gym, sauna and a unique meeting room make for a fabulous stay. And keep watching this space. A bar and kitchen concept is in the making and slated for a mid-year opening. With collaborating chef Justin North and interiors firm Luchetti Krelle behind the project, it promises to be something special.

Such is the lure of Brisbane, Ovolo brings you not one, but two options in the Queensland capital, the second installment located in Spring Hill. Exercising the hotel brandâ€™s quintessential quirk, Ovolo Inchcolm, manages to pay homage to the buildingâ€™s 1920s heritage while creating new and curious stories that spark the imagination. You have stylist Anna Roberts to thank for that.

Led by chef Anthony Hales, Ovolo Inchcolmâ€™s signature restaurant and bar, Salon de Co, is an Art-Deco dream and the perfect spot to indulge. PS: All Ovolo hotels include free breakfast, free WiFi, free in-room mini bar, free laundry and free daily happy hour drinks. Who doesnâ€™t love a freebie?

A subtropical oasis in the thick of Brisbane city? Welcome to The Calile, the $100-million urban resort on Fortitude Valleyâ€™s famous James Street. A destination in its own right, The Calile pool is the epicenter of the hotel, a place where the bustle disappears and sky-gazing from plush cabanas is king.

Leave the pool if you must, but thereâ€™s no reason to leave the resort. Create an in-room sanctuary with complimentary new-release movies and motorised block-out blinds, or satisfy any hunger, from breakfast through to dinner, at either The Lobby Bar or in-house restaurant Hellenika, the second chapter of a Gold Coast institution. Plus, ground-level shopping precinct Ada Lane offers retail heavyweights such as Bassike and Dion Lee.

The Emporium Hotel has been reborn and the new incarnation is already a riverside star. Twice the size of its Fortitude Valley predecessor, the Emporium has bolstered South Bankâ€™s glamour factor thanks to its 143 luxuriously appointed suites, premium dining and function spaces, and opulent decor throughout.

Since it was unveiled in September, the hotelâ€™s rooftop restaurant and bar, The Terrace, has been the talk of the town given the unparalleled panoramic views across the Brisbane River to the city skyline and beyond. The adjacent 23-metre infinity-edge pool doesnâ€™t hurt either!