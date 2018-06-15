New research shows a third of full-time working Aussies haven’t booked annual leave, so Booking.com has officially launched the ultimate push, in the form of ‘Book a Holiday Day’… I bet you thought that people who work full time spent the first few months of the year planning out how they’ll use their annual leave, right? Wrong.

New research commissioned by Booking.com has found a worrying trend: full-time working Australians are failing to use their annual leave throughout the year. The research found that an incredible number of workers – 2.4 million, to be exact – aren’t taking any holidays. Despite being a little bizarre, it also plays into the ‘workaholic’ nature of Aussies in the workforce, and results in 86 per cent of those full-time workers experiencing dreaded burnout – they’re taking extra sick days and even falling asleep at work. Fear not, a solution has arrived.

Today marks the first ever ‘Book a Holiday Day’. Hooray! Launched by Booking.com, the day is dedicated to – you guessed it – booking a holiday.