Experience Australia’s favourite holiday destinations for less with Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites

Get more bang for your buck without skimping on the memorable experiences with this short-time offer from Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites

If you’re looking for an excuse to book a holiday, prepare to find one even your accountant will approve of. Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites is offering travellers up to 30 per cent* off hotel stays across the country until October 31, 2020, simply by signing up to its reward program, Oaks Discovery.

With more than 55 locations dotted everywhere from the coast to the countryside, the Explore and Rediscover offer includes free Wi-Fi, the option of booking now and paying later and even free cancellation up until 24 hours before check-in.

Even better, Oaks has teamed with Experience OZ to offer some of the best experiences from its hotels across Australia.

Book your stay up until 30 June 2021 and plan a getaway with the knowledge that you’re protected regardless of what happens with interstate borders.

Check out some of our favourite destinations and experiences below and prepare for that much-needed adventure.

Port Douglas

Sunny-year-round Port Douglas in Tropical North Queensland is always a good idea. With its dreamy location on the Coral Sea it’s an ideal jumping-off point to the otherworldly Great Barrier Reef and the incredibly biodiverse Daintree National Park. Spend your mornings window shopping on Macrossan Street and long, languid afternoons soaking up the rays on Four Mile Beach.

Where to stay in Port Douglas

Set amid lush tropical gardens just moments away from the famous Four Mile Beach, Oaks Resort Port Douglas offers spacious and contemporary accommodation from as little as $118 a night for a minimum two-night stay. Simply sign up to Oaks Discovery to claim this special offer.

You just have to… see the reef and rainforest

The Oaks Resort Port Douglas is the perfect base from which to witness the underwater action on a six-hour ocean cruise experience from Port Douglas to the Outer Barrier Reef. The tour includes a semi-submersible viewing of the spectacular Agincourt Reef from an underwater observatory. snorkelling, a marine biologist presentation and a sumptuous tropical buffet lunch.

If you’re short on time, the Cape Tribulation and Daintree Rainforest Day Tour is a must-do, highlighting the best of what Tropical North Queensland has to offer. Drive along scenic coastline and weave through some of the world’s oldest rainforest, before taking a refreshing dip in the crystal clear water of Mossman Gorge.

Cairns and Great Barrier Reef

Cairns is the bold, bustling big sister to Port Douglas and the official gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and its appeal to travellers of all ages and tastes remains constant.

A vibrant coastal city ideally located near Tropical North Queensland’s world-class natural attractions, Cairns is affordable and accessible for interstate visitors thanks to the nearby airport. The buzz along the city’s restaurant and bar-lined waterfront invites festive family lunches and evenings out with friends.

Where to stay in Cairns

The just-opened Oaks Cairns Hotel is as beautifully designed as it is ideally located. With fresh, coastal-inspired interiors and an unbeatable position on Cairns Esplanade – the beating heart of the city – rates start from a bargain price of $133 a night with the Explore and Rediscover offer.

You just have to… see the reef

No trip to Cairns is complete without a visit to the Great Barrier Reef – one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The best way to explore this breathtaking underwater ecosystem is on a catamaran cruise, which departs from the main marina, just a short walk from the Oaks Cairns Hotel. You’ll get three hours to explore the less commercialised outer reaches of the reef, with free snorkel equipment and access to a semi-submersible marine viewing platform. Plus, you’ll be well fed and watered thanks to a lavish buffet lunch followed by a cheese board on the return journey, all of which is included.

Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast is one of the most popular beach holiday destinations in Australia, and for good reason. Beyond the enviable climate and sand-groping opportunities, the Sunshine Coast boasts rugged national parks, a gorgeous hinterland, buzzing food scene and plenty of opportunities to shop until you drop.

Where to stay on the Sunshine Coast

Base yourself at Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort Caloundra to tick all the boxes for the whole family. This popular resort is a draw for road-tripping families.

Along with the gorgeous tropical grounds, you’ll find a waterpark, resort-style pool, putt-putt golf course, sandpit, climbing frame and even a giant Kangaroo Jumper. Rates start from $248 per night.

Couples and families that prefer apartment-style accommodation will want to opt for Oaks Sunshine Coast Seaforth Resort, located along the so-called ‘Sunshine Strip’ a coveted beachside spot near to both Alexandra Beach and Maroochydore. Just footsteps from the sand and a short distance to Alexandra Headland’s most popular attractions, the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer complementary parking, a full kitchen and laundry facilities, from $180 a night.

You just have to… cruise the everglades and drop in on the Irwins

Both Oaks properties are within easy reach of the best experiences on the Sunshine Coast.

One of the most popular things to do is take a relaxing cruise along the ‘river of mirrors’ Noosa River. The Australia’s Everglades Afternoon Cruise will see you meandering past ancient landscapes and sub-tropical rainforest from the comfort of a spacious, purpose-built vessel. Expect plenty of photo opportunities thanks to the abundant wildlife, along with coffee, tea, sparkling wine and an antipasto platter to nibble on.

If the kids are with you, snap up an Animal Action Pass that offers access to two must-see attractions: SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast and the iconic Crocodile Hunter’s Australia Zoo.

Brisbane

Queensland’s mighty capital, perched on the banks of the Brisbane River, is laid-back yet vibrant, and always full of surprises. Brissy, as it is affectionately known, is the most biodiverse capital in the country: visit its 16-hectare patchwork of parkland, check out the countless weekly markets and be sure to visit Howard Smith Wharves, the city’s newest waterfront entertainment and dining precinct.

Where to stay in Brisbane

There are no less than 11 Oaks properties to choose from in Brisbane, from the enviable location in the city’s cultural epicentre of Oaks Brisbane on Charlotte Suites, to the facilities-focused luxury of Oaks Brisbane Aurora Suites. The apartment-style accommodation means you’ll have access to all the home essentials, and with one-, two- and three-bedroom options, there’s plenty of room for the kids. Rates start from $116 a night.

You just have to… climb the Story Bridge

Time your trip to Brisbane for the weekend, and rise with the sun on Saturday morning with the Brisbane Story Bridge Dawn Climb – one of only three bridge adventure climbs in the world. Scale the structure with factual commentary from an experienced climb leader, and bear witness to 360 degrees of uninterrupted views over the Brisbane CBD, its serpentine river, the Glasshouse Mountains, Mount Coot-tha, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Meanwhile, if trying new wines is your idea of adventure, don’t miss Brisbane’s award-winning Sirromet Winery, where you can take a winery tour followed by a tasting.

Sydney

Australia’s biggest city is a sight to behold, no matter where you’re standing. With numerous white-sand beaches within just 15 kilometres of the city, a spectacular, world-famous harbour, an enviable outdoor lifestyle and a restaurant scene that continues to impress local and international visitors alike, it’s not hard to see why Sydney is Australia’s most-visited city.

Where to stay in Sydney

Oaks Sydney Goldsbrough Suites offers convenient, apartment-style accommodation in the waterfront precinct of Darling Harbour. Amenities include Wi-Fi, an onsite gym, swimming pool, room service powered by Deliveroo and TV with streaming capabilities – all in a beautiful heritage building dating back to the 1800s. Rates from $107 per night.

You just have to… climb the ‘Coathanger’ and cruise the harbour

Not only is the Goldsborough close to all the great food and experiences of Darling Harbour and Cockle Bay, but the Hop-On-Hop-Off Bus Tour that takes you past the city’s most famous landmarks including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the coastal curves of Bondi Beach stop right out the front of the building.

For something special, book a Sydney Harbour Twilight Dinner Tall Ship Cruise aboard an authentic timber tall ship constructed in 1922. You’ll watch the sun set over the world’s most recognisable harbour while live acoustic music plays in the background, and dig into a delicious dinner, ensuring the experience is etched into your memory for years to come.

Adelaide Hills & Barossa Valley

The Adelaide Hills, less than an hour’s drive from Adelaide, is one of the most accessible wine region in the world. The area’s German heritage is celebrated at Hahndorf, while the surrounding hills and valleys are overflowing with world class wineries and cellar doors.

Australia’s most celebrated wine region, the Barossa Valley is just an hour from Adelaide. Home to more than 50 vineyards, the region is also dotted with towns and villages that offer family-friendly activities beyond sipping and swirling, not to mention storybook-style rolling hills that will do little to hush any inner calling for a tree change.

Where to stay in Adelaide

Base yourself in Adelaide. Make your stay in the ‘City of Churches’ a comfortable one with the apartment-style accommodation of Oaks Adelaide Embassy Suites. The modern homey interiors are complemented by the hotel’s amenities and facilities, which includes the on-site Coffee Club. Oaks Adelaide Embassy Suites are located in Adelaide’s buzzing West End, so you’ll be close to the city’s to top attractions. Rates from $127 a night.

You just have to… drop in on Hahndorf

Most tours of the Barossa and Adelaide Hills will pick you up from the Oaks Adelaide Embassy Suites. Choose your own varietal adventure with a day tour of the famous Barossa shiraz or Adelaide Hills chardonnay and pinot noir.

Forget being the designated driver: a full day tour of the region and nearby Hahndorf incudes a chauffeured cellar door crawl to some of the region’s best-known wineries and Australia’s oldest German settlement

With more than 55 locations across Australia you can find the right accommodation and experiences with Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites Explore and Rediscover offers.