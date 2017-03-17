Who wrote the rule that luxury is only for the weekend? We say real luxury is disappearing from the everyday, straight into a midweek sleep-in with all the cosy trimmings. We won’t tell anyone.

There’s something especially satisfying about seeing midweek traffic heading into the cities, while you’re pointing in the opposite direction.

Try the mountains; the coast; wineries; or even head into the heart of the city to hide right within the hubbub.

In the spirit of doing things a little differently, Spicers Retreats likes to keep things individual and clever.

Its collection of five stunning destinations in south-east Queensland, a fabulous getaway in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, the serene Spicers Sagoma Retreat in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains, and the soon-to-open urban sanctuary of Spicers Potts Point in Sydney, all keep their own unique flavour drawn from their carefully chosen surrounds.

Yet all the retreats have a philosophy in common: that in among the refined comfort, luxurious trappings and attentive service expected from this level of accommodation, a small hotel still needs to feel like home.

Especially if you’re escaping the city’s all-too-real midweek craziness, the kind of B&B-style individuality and privacy that Spicers Retreats likes to create is so very welcoming.

No ‘cookie-cutter’ design, no rigid rules and an emphasis on relaxation make for genuine quiet time.

You’ll be leaving your diet back in the ‘real’ world too, thank you very much.

Every single one of the Queensland retreats are hatted, with The Peak restaurant at Maryvale’s Spicers Peak Lodge serving up a five-course degustation that will have you celebrating life itself (in case you didn’t have a better reason), while The Tamarind at Spicers Tamarind Retreat adds spice to the Sunshine Coast.

Oenophiles visiting Spicers Vineyards Estate among the grapevines of the Hunter Valley can enjoy an afternoon’s market garden tour with Restaurant Botanica’s chef, while sipping house-grown small-batch rosé on a Well Deserved Weekday Experience, and there are Gourmet Getaway packages to bring new meaning to indulgence, available at each of the retreats in all states.

You can rest easy knowing that a deep commitment to the land means Spicers believes in heavy investment in responsible farming techniques, ethical sourcing of sustainably grown ingredients and active involvement in the rejuvenation of the thousands of acres of private nature reserve on which the retreats are located.

It’s that breathtaking scenery and surrounds that ultimately help you breathe a little more deeply, see a little more clearly, and effortlessly fall into the Spicers way of finding that wonder of nature again, sustainably, and without sacrificing one iota of luxurious comfort.

Now tell us again why you can’t keep your phone in your bag, escape in the opposite direction and leave all the midweek mayhem behind?