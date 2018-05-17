So what if you’re not a Commonwealth Games athlete, or even fit at all? You can look and act like one on the Gold Coast. If you can’t make it, then why not fake it? Craig Tansley looks at how you can carry on like a Games athlete even if you’re far, far from it…

A dawn session

So maybe you actually want to become supremely fit? The best bloke to help you get there is Gold Coast local and six-time Australian Ironman champ Trevor Hendy (he was, after all, considered the fittest athlete on Earth in the 1990s). He’s in the The Surf Life Saving Australia Hall of Fame, so there’s no one better for aquatic and ocean training (which includes swimming, stand-up paddle boarding, breath training and so on). Or if that sounds too tough for you, he offers life coaching too: he’ll coach you through issues holding you back, even non-physical ones. More chat, less catching big dumping waves onto the shore in the Queensland dawn… that suits us!

Breakfast basics

It’s the most important meal of the day, so this is very important in your faux fitness schedule. The Gold Coast is the home of the acai bowl – acai berries were introduced to Australia from the Amazon by local Dwayne Martens in 2009, who started the health company, Amazonia. Now you won’t find a single Gold Coast cafe which doesn’t sell one (particularly on the southern Gold Coast). They’re a Gold Coast institution – seriously, they’re like a mini-religion around here. The acai is your deity. Sit down in your training gear to a bowl of acai with banana, coconut and strawberry, and everyone will know you’re an athlete. The best acai bowls on the Gold Coast can be found at Niche & Co, which has relocated to Tugun on the southern Gold Coast near Coolangatta airport.