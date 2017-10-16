It’s time to shelve the Havaianas, people. Yes, it’s hot and we really just want a low-maintenance shoe we can slip on with any outfit, wherever we are. But the era of the rubber flip-flop is at an end (except at/on the beach, of course), so up your shoe game with these beauties that are also conveniently svelte for packing in your suitcase. 1. St Agni Aiko Basic Slide, $149 We are loving this Byron Bay brand’s cool, minimal style. So easy to slip these slides on with casual pants and hit the shops and/or nightlife. Effortless chic has never been so, well, effortless.

2. Miss Louise Rochas Crystal Slide, $1495 These ones are the investment piece, but look how fabulous they are! They do all the heavy lifting for your outfit, so you can pair them with some jeans and a plain cami and, voila, you’re the style maven of the night. Also, it’s a bit Cindarella, and who doesn’t want to live out that fantasy? Miss Louise Rochas Crystal Slide