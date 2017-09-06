Our island home is literally defined by her coastlines: a massive, majestic string of more than 10,000 beaches tracing its way around state after state, punctuated by wilderness, abundant wildlife and so many wonderful holiday-ready towns. More than that, Australian coastal life holds a special place in our national psyche, making the journey around our shores too special to rush. Take your loved ones, take your time, and take down the names of these, some of Australia’s greatest walks along our beloved coasts.

Get your Cape on

Western Australia’s Margaret River is a region dedicated to the good life, but in the right hands, wineries and walking can go hand-in-hand. On the spectacular four-day, 41-kilometre Cape to Cape Walk, limestone caves, aquamarine waters and watching passing whales provide a natural high, while wine-tasting, exclusive spa retreats and five-course dinners keep it decidedly civilised.

Howe incredible

A stay on stunning Lord Howe Island is incomplete without exploring the natural wonders that make it such a sought-after destination. More experienced walkers will love the Seven Peaks Walk, a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience that takes in prehistoric banyan forests, secret swimming spots, sheer cliff ledge walks – though alternatives are available if you’re not into heights – and the island’s remarkable volcanic peaks over five epic days.

The Great Ocean’s great walk

Victoria’s Great Ocean Road is famous for good reason – but we think the Twelve Apostles Lodge Walk is even more amazing. This stretch of coastline might be a major tourist draw, but the four-day walk takes you well off the beaten track to see fur seals and wallabies, pristine beaches, shipwrecks and rainforest, with the luxurious Twelve Apostles Lodge making a welcoming hub from which to explore.