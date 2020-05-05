Join us as we read this month’s Australian Traveller Book Club novel: The Octopus and I, by Erin Hortle

Escape to the Tasman Peninsula in this exquisite debut novel by Tasmanian-based author Erin Hortle.

About the book

Lucy and Jem live on the Tasman Peninsula near Eaglehawk Neck, where Lucy is recovering from major surgery. As she tries to navigate her new body through the world, she develops a deep fascination with the local octopuses, and in doing so finds herself drawn towards the friendship of an old woman and her son. As the story unfolds, the octopuses come to shape Lucy’s body and her sense of self in ways even she can’t quite understand.

The Octopus and I is a stunning debut novel that explores the wild, beating heart at the intersection of human and animal, love and loss, fear and hope.

About the author

Erin Hortle is a Tasmanian-based writer. Her short fiction and essays have been published in a range of Tasmanian and Australian publications. The majority of her academic and creative writing explores the ways in which experimental approaches to writing might facilitate new ways of imagining the human’s relationship with the more than human world, with a distinctly feminist bent. Topics she writes about currently include ambergris, surfing and surf culture, pelagic birds and octopuses. When she’s not writing, she can usually be found curled up with a book, or floating and drifting in the Tasman Sea or Southern Ocean. The Octopus and I is her debut novel.

What do you do next?

1. Get a copy of The Octopus and I. It is available for purchase on Kindle and for delivery online from Booktopia and Dymocks and in bookstores around Australia. 2. Join this month's book club by sharing a photo of The Octopus and I on Instagram using the hashtag #austtravellerbookclub. Alternatively, comment on our Facebook post to let us know you will be joining us.

3. Follow our Instagram and Facebook stories throughout the month and engage with our updates and questions by replying directly to the stories or share your own thoughts on the book as you read with us by using the #austtravellerbookclub and tagging @austtraveller on Instagram (just don’t post any spoilers!).

4. Watch our video on Facebook on May 28th for our review and to discuss the book in the comments. The top answers to our questions will be added to the review in this article at the end of the month.

