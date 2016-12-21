As a reader, you may not realise just how important you are to this magazine. Sure, you may know that we can only exist if you purchase each issue, but do you know that this magazine is truly, honestly your own? You’re actually the editor, whereas I merely put the pages together.

Every year, we ask you ‘where to next?’, along with a host of other questions. It’s called our People’s Choice Awards and, this year, a record number of you responded. In fact, a staggering 6400 people told us about their greatest Australian holiday dreams.

So, thank you, because as the collective editors of this magazine, you’ve shown us where to dispatch our best writers and photographers over the next year to bring you exactly what you’d like to see. Our cover star, Bondi Icebergs Club, is reason enough alone to do the Bondi to Bronte walk – winner of the ‘Best Walk’ category (see all the winners page 66).