No summer outfit is complete without a classic carry-all, and with all the soft-tones and linen going around at the moment, you need something natural to blend it all together. Karen Walker always adds a little fun to her accessories, and we love the gold arrow detail that blings things up ever so subtly. She’s a little in the luxe category, but, ‘Hello, Santa!’

This summer, we’re feeling natural, comfortable fabrics in soft colours for long, beachside lunches. We’re keeping it simple, because we love a low-maintenance wardrobe with pieces we can throw in a weekender bag without a second thought. Our pick of the essentials are the perfect mix of laidback-luxe and approachable (read: affordable) chic. Let the coveting begin…

Tortoise shell is a summer favourite, and these chic shades will shield your soul windows from harsh glare while, of course, making you look completely amazing. They pretty much complete any outfit.

For those of us who can wear an all-white jumpsuit in all confidence that they will not spill red wine, coffee, or any other offending stain-inducing liquid on themselves, this stylish one-piece is a winner. Wear it with an oversize hat, sunglasses and tote bag. So Riviera!

4. Assembly Label ‘Hansen’ one-piece, $130

There’s something so sleek and delightfully contained about a one-piece and this chic, simple number from Assembly Label in ‘rose’ is on our covet list. The suit also comes in a lovely soft ‘cloud’ blue, black, and white (for those not afraid to let it all show).

5. Assembly Label ‘Anya’ linen flax pants, $90

Pants like these are all about lazy beach days. Chuck them on over the top of the Hansen one-piece and you’re good to head from the beach to the bar. They’re also chic enough to wear to brunch with a lovely crisp, white linen shirt.

6.Drift Essential sun cream, $29.95

Obviously, no summer outfit is complete without a good lathering of sun protection. And if it’s not 50+, we have one question for you… ‘what are you thinking?’ It’s not a good look to fry yourself, and this four-hour water resistant sun cream with a dry-touch finish will make sure you don’t.

7. Agni ‘Darci’ plaited sandals, $199

We know it’s all about the slides this summer, but if you struggle without the extra strap to keep your feet in position, these chic leather sandals are your go-to.

8. Lilya ‘Roni’ mini dress, $179

If you’re unsure about what’s hot this summer, we can sum it up for you in three words: wrap, linen, slides. This Lilya number has two of those attributes, is super easy to throw on over a cossie, and is pretty sexy, too.