Terms and Conditions:
- No purchase necessary to enter the competition.
- This competition is open to residents of Australia, `aged 14 years or over. Employees of Promoter, its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates or other parties in any way involved in the development, production, or distribution of this competition, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, children) and household members of each such employee and/or authors, are not eligible to participate in the Promotion.
- This competition will commence on 19 October 2017 and all entries must be received by 23:59 EST 24th of October 2017. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any entries that are incomplete, illegible, corrupted or fail to reach the Promoter by the relevant closing date for any reason. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. Entries via agents or third parties are invalid.
- Entrants may submit as many entries as they wish but no entrant may win more than one prize.
- To enter, entrants mustcomment on the photo on Instagram and/or Facebook with their answer.
- The winner/s will be determined by the first entrant who comments with the correct answer on the photo on Instagram and/or Facebook.
- The prize for the winner is one year subscription to Australian Traveller Magazine.
- The Promoter’s decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.
- The prizes are non-transferrable and no cash alternative will be offered.
- Prizes are subject to availability. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Promoter reserves the right (a) to substitute alternative prizes of equivalent or greater value and (b) in exceptional circumstances to amend or foreclose the promotion without notice. No correspondence will be entered into.
- The winner will be notified via Instagram direct message on 26th of October, 2017. The winner must claim their prize within 30 days of the Promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, it will lapse and the Promoter reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
- Each entrant also confirms that anyone depicted in an entry has given their permission for the inclusion of their image in the entry and the use of the entry including their image by the entrant and the Promoter.
- The Promoter will use any data submitted by entrants only for the purposes of running the competition, unless otherwise stated in the entry details. By entering this competition, all entrants consent to the use of their personal data by the Promoter for the purposes of the administration of this competition and any other purposes to which the entrant has consented.
- This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook. You acknowledge that all information and material that you submit to enter this Promotion is submitted to the Promoter and not Facebook and you agree that Facebook shall not be liable to you in any way in respect of this Promotion.
- These terms and conditions are governed in accordance with the laws of Australia.
- By entering the competition each entrant agrees to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- The Promoter is Australian Traveller Media, Suite 101, 15 Belvoir Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010.
