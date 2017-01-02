With more than 12,000 pet-friendly Airbnbs up for rent, staying in the Big Smoke with your dog and/or cat is now a cinch.

1. Darlington, Sydney

With a garden and deck for Fido, the renovated ‘Architect’s Sydney House’ is great for families. It sleeps seven people, has two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and living area, and is a short train ride to the CBD – airbnb.com.au/rooms/314426

2. South Yarra, Melbourne

City-centric canines will feel right at home. This elegant two-bedroom Art Deco apartment has a tram stop at its doorstep, a wide balcony and a well-equipped kitchen. airbnb.com.au/rooms/3008528

3. Stuart park, Darwin

There’s plenty of room for your dog to play at ‘Nineteen on Nudl’, a three-bedroom house just five minutes from the CBD with tropical gardens, a large verandah, pool and barbecue. airbnb.com.au/rooms/12854690