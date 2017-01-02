With more than 12,000 pet-friendly Airbnbs up for rent, staying in the Big Smoke with your dog and/or cat is now a cinch.
1. Darlington, Sydney
With a garden and deck for Fido, the renovated ‘Architect’s Sydney House’ is great for families. It sleeps seven people, has two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and living area, and is a short train ride to the CBD – airbnb.com.au/rooms/314426
2. South Yarra, Melbourne
City-centric canines will feel right at home. This elegant two-bedroom Art Deco apartment has a tram stop at its doorstep, a wide balcony and a well-equipped kitchen. airbnb.com.au/rooms/3008528
3. Stuart park, Darwin
There’s plenty of room for your dog to play at ‘Nineteen on Nudl’, a three-bedroom house just five minutes from the CBD with tropical gardens, a large verandah, pool and barbecue. airbnb.com.au/rooms/12854690
4. Hobart
Cosy up with your pampered pooch at cute-as-a-button ‘Writer’s Cottage’, with its white picket fence, cottage garden, French doors, antique claw-foot bath and fireplace. airbnb.com.au/rooms/7389116