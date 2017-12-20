Sick of staying at home on the 25th December? Don’t worry, it’s time to start your own festive tradition… here’s how to get away from it all and have a stress-free holiday, and play the Christmas away game (by Nikki Walman). Picture this: it’s 25th December. It’s closing in on 40 degrees outside. Not to worry – you’re inside, where it’s cool and calm. Just kidding! You’re sweating profusely, because you just stuck your head in the oven again, ever-conscious of the ‘great turkey dry-out’ of 2012. Maybe you still haven’t finalised a seating plan that keeps the kids from killing each other, your cousin out of the esky, and your hard-of-hearing grandfather steadfastly stationed next to your sister’s loud-mouthed new boyfriend.

Or perhaps, like me, you (insanely) agreed to host Christmas 12 days before giving birth to your first child, resembling the overstuffed turkey you’re slaving over while quietly cursing everyone as they merrily imbibe all the alcohol. Everyone has their reasons for wanting to escape the annual get-together: pressure to find perfect presents; the subtly judge-y questions about your life plans (or, worse, your life decisions… especially if those life decisions happen to be seated at the table). And, as host, you have the added pressure of pulling it all together. It’s a bloody triumph, really: of the stubborn will to combine hot turkey and cold prawns; meat-lovers and vegetarians; food allergies and topics-to-be-avoided; just enough beers for backyard cricket, but not enough for broken windows. It’s a perfect encapsulation of what family is all about – grand dreams, compromise, crushing failures, unconditional love and a steadfast refusal to throw it all in when the going gets rough (or the turkey gets tough).

But can I tell you a secret? I’ve heard that some people actually escape for Christmas – Christmas Day, not the day after. They order their gifts for extended family online; dodge the meal planning, hair-pulling, panic-cleaning and ridiculous table arrangements; instead, they book a campsite or a hotel room or rental, and they enjoy Christmas there, instead. They don’t do it every year; perhaps when there’s a new baby in tow, or to celebrate a big occasion, or to avoid a nervous breakdown/divorce.