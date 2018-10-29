Olivia MacKinnon

Once again thousands of you have answered our call, sharing with us your travel favourites and ultimate dream destinations across the length and breadth of the country. And the winners are…

qualia, QLD

Having taken out this award now for too many years to remember, there is little doubt that qualia is in a field of its own when it come to luxury in Australia; indeed it competes with the best of the best on a global stage – “Luxury, serenity, visually spectacular scenery, wonderful food and fantastic service: our best travel experience in the world!” said one reader. And while we can’t see qualia relinquishing its title any time soon, it is heartening to see the list of runners-up gaining more depth every year.

Here are the two accolades taken out by qualia, QLD…

Best luxury hotel/resort/lodge

WINNER: qualia, QLD

RUNNERS UP

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, NSW

Saffire Freycinet, Tas

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, SA

Park Hyatt Sydney, NSW

Boutique hotel winner

WINNER: qualia, QLD

RUNNERS UP

Halcyon House, NSW

QT Sydney, NSW

Art Series – The Olsen, Vic

COMO The Treasury Perth, WA

Ultimate road trip

WINNER: Great Ocean road, VIC

RUNNERS UP

Great Barrier Reef Drive, Qld

Grand Pacific Drive, NSW

Great Eastern Drive, Tas

Great Alpine Road, Vic

“The Great Ocean Road is relaxing yet breathtaking, quiet yet bustling with wildlife. You can’t beat the Australian coastline in my opinion. The best kind of holiday.”

Best food and wine region

WINNER: Barossa Valley, SA

RUNNERS UP

Hunter Valley, NSW

Margaret River, WA

Yarra Valley, Vic

Mornington Peninsula, Vic

Uluru, NT

According to much of your feedback, visiting Uluru is more than just a ‘holiday’, it is a spiritual journey that reconnects you to the land underfoot and confirms the best aspects of being Australian. “I felt a strong spiritual connection that will stay with me forever. I became one with the location; [it was so] magical I cried!” one reader told us. “There is something truly magical about that place. The landscape takes your breath away and gets into your core,” said another. Need we go on?

Here are the four accolades taken out by Uluru, NT…

Best outback destination

WINNER: Uluru, NT

RUNNERS UP

Alice Springs, NT

The Kimberley, WA

Kakadu, NT

Broken Hill, NSW

Best outback adventure

WINNER: Uluru, NT

RUNNERS UP

The Kimberley, WA

Kakadu, NT

Alice Springs, NT

Broome, WA

Best Indigenous experience/site

WINNER: Uluru, NT

RUNNERS UP

Kakadu, NT

Alice Springs, NT

Kata Tjuta/The Olgas, NT

The Kimberley, WA

The one destination you would recommend every Australian visits

WINNER: Uluru, NT

RUNNERS UP

Great Barrier Reef, Qld

Sydney, NSW

Tasmania

Melbourne, Vic

Most idyllic island escape

WINNER: Hamilton Island, QLD

RUNNERS UP

Lord Howe Island, NSW

Hayman Island, Qld

Kangaroo Island, SA

Fraser Island, Qld

“Hamilton Island – always our fave holiday destination. We had our honeymoon there, renewed our vows there and have had several family holidays with our children. It’s our happy place!”

Best beach

WINNER: Whitehaven BEACH, QLD

RUNNERS UP

Bondi Beach, NSW

Noosa Main Beach, Qld

Hyams Beach, NSW

Cable Beach, WA

Best walk

WINNER: Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk, NSW

RUNNERS UP

Cradle Mountain, Tas

Great Ocean Walk, Vic

Overland Track, Tas

Three Capes Track, Tas

Must-visit city restaurant

WINNER: Quay, Sydney, NSW

RUNNERS UP

Chin Chin, Melbourne, Vic

Bennelong, Sydney Opera House, NSW

Vue de monde, Melbourne, Vic

Aria, Sydney, NSW

Best regional/country escape

WINNER: The Hunter Valley, NSW

RUNNERS UP

Mudgee, NSW

Daylesford, Vic

Margaret River, WA

Barossa Valley, SA

Best camping/glamping experience

WINNER: Longitude 131, NT

RUNNERS UP

Paperbark Camp, Jervis Bay, NSW

Big 4 Holiday Parks, nationwide

Uluru, NT

Roar and Snore at Taronga Zoo Sydney, NSW

Best city for a short break

WINNER: Melbourne, Vic

RUNNERS UP

Sydney, NSW

Hobart, Tas

Adelaide, SA

Brisbane, Qld

Best value hotel chain

WINNER: Ibis

RUNNERS UP

Mantra

Best Western

Novotel

Mercure

Best guided tour company

WINNER: Intrepid

RUNNERS UP

APT

AAT Kings

Scenic

Contiki

Best historical site

WINNER: Port Arthur, Tas

RUNNERS UP

Uluru, NT

The Rocks, NSW

Ballarat/Goldfields, Vic

Kakadu, NT

The family-fun capital

WINNER: Gold Coast, Qld

RUNNERS UP

Noosa, Qld

Hamilton Island, Qld

Port Douglas, Qld

Byron Bay, NSW

Best cultural/arts/festival

WINNER: DARK MOFO, TAS

RUNNERS UP

Vivid Sydney, NSW

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival, Vic

Noosa Food & Wine, Qld Margaret River Gourmet Escape, WA