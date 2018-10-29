Once again thousands of you have answered our call, sharing with us your travel favourites and ultimate dream destinations across the length and breadth of the country. And the winners are…
qualia, QLD
Having taken out this award now for too many years to remember, there is little doubt that qualia is in a field of its own when it come to luxury in Australia; indeed it competes with the best of the best on a global stage – “Luxury, serenity, visually spectacular scenery, wonderful food and fantastic service: our best travel experience in the world!” said one reader. And while we can’t see qualia relinquishing its title any time soon, it is heartening to see the list of runners-up gaining more depth every year.
Here are the two accolades taken out by qualia, QLD…
Best luxury hotel/resort/lodge
WINNER: qualia, QLD
RUNNERS UP
Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, NSW
Saffire Freycinet, Tas
Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, SA
Park Hyatt Sydney, NSW
Boutique hotel winner
WINNER: qualia, QLD
RUNNERS UP
Halcyon House, NSW
QT Sydney, NSW
Art Series – The Olsen, Vic
COMO The Treasury Perth, WA
Ultimate road trip
WINNER: Great Ocean road, VIC
RUNNERS UP
Great Barrier Reef Drive, Qld
Grand Pacific Drive, NSW
Great Eastern Drive, Tas
Great Alpine Road, Vic
“The Great Ocean Road is relaxing yet breathtaking, quiet yet bustling with wildlife. You can’t beat the Australian coastline in my opinion. The best kind of holiday.”
Best food and wine region
WINNER: Barossa Valley, SA
RUNNERS UP
Hunter Valley, NSW
Margaret River, WA
Yarra Valley, Vic
Mornington Peninsula, Vic
Uluru, NT
According to much of your feedback, visiting Uluru is more than just a ‘holiday’, it is a spiritual journey that reconnects you to the land underfoot and confirms the best aspects of being Australian. “I felt a strong spiritual connection that will stay with me forever. I became one with the location; [it was so] magical I cried!” one reader told us. “There is something truly magical about that place. The landscape takes your breath away and gets into your core,” said another. Need we go on?
Here are the four accolades taken out by Uluru, NT…
Best outback destination
WINNER: Uluru, NT
RUNNERS UP
Alice Springs, NT
The Kimberley, WA
Kakadu, NT
Broken Hill, NSW
Best outback adventure
WINNER: Uluru, NT
RUNNERS UP
The Kimberley, WA
Kakadu, NT
Alice Springs, NT
Broome, WA
Best Indigenous experience/site
WINNER: Uluru, NT
RUNNERS UP
Kakadu, NT
Alice Springs, NT
Kata Tjuta/The Olgas, NT
The Kimberley, WA
The one destination you would recommend every Australian visits
WINNER: Uluru, NT
RUNNERS UP
Great Barrier Reef, Qld
Sydney, NSW
Tasmania
Melbourne, Vic
Most idyllic island escape
WINNER: Hamilton Island, QLD
RUNNERS UP
Lord Howe Island, NSW
Hayman Island, Qld
Kangaroo Island, SA
Fraser Island, Qld
“Hamilton Island – always our fave holiday destination. We had our honeymoon there, renewed our vows there and have had several family holidays with our children. It’s our happy place!”
Best beach
WINNER: Whitehaven BEACH, QLD
RUNNERS UP
Bondi Beach, NSW
Noosa Main Beach, Qld
Hyams Beach, NSW
Cable Beach, WA
Best walk
WINNER: Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk, NSW
RUNNERS UP
Cradle Mountain, Tas
Great Ocean Walk, Vic
Overland Track, Tas
Three Capes Track, Tas
Must-visit city restaurant
WINNER: Quay, Sydney, NSW
RUNNERS UP
Chin Chin, Melbourne, Vic
Bennelong, Sydney Opera House, NSW
Vue de monde, Melbourne, Vic
Aria, Sydney, NSW
Best regional/country escape
WINNER: The Hunter Valley, NSW
RUNNERS UP
Mudgee, NSW
Daylesford, Vic
Margaret River, WA
Barossa Valley, SA
Best camping/glamping experience
WINNER: Longitude 131, NT
RUNNERS UP
Paperbark Camp, Jervis Bay, NSW
Big 4 Holiday Parks, nationwide
Uluru, NT
Roar and Snore at Taronga Zoo Sydney, NSW
Best city for a short break
WINNER: Melbourne, Vic
RUNNERS UP
Sydney, NSW
Hobart, Tas
Adelaide, SA
Brisbane, Qld
Best value hotel chain
WINNER: Ibis
RUNNERS UP
Mantra
Best Western
Novotel
Mercure
Best guided tour company
WINNER: Intrepid
RUNNERS UP
APT
AAT Kings
Scenic
Contiki
Best historical site
WINNER: Port Arthur, Tas
RUNNERS UP
Uluru, NT
The Rocks, NSW
Ballarat/Goldfields, Vic
Kakadu, NT
The family-fun capital
WINNER: Gold Coast, Qld
RUNNERS UP
Noosa, Qld
Hamilton Island, Qld
Port Douglas, Qld
Byron Bay, NSW
Best cultural/arts/festival
WINNER: DARK MOFO, TAS
RUNNERS UP
Vivid Sydney, NSW
Melbourne Food & Wine Festival, Vic
Noosa Food & Wine, Qld Margaret River Gourmet Escape, WA
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT