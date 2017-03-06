Natural wine is the drink of the moment, but why is it so popular and what is it exactly? Freya Herring investigates. Natural wine – coloured in tones from palest yellow to neon orange and oily black – tastes like a completely different drink from regular wine; something more akin to roughly hewn, cloudy Norman cider than fermented grape juice. “Natural wine has stronger, aromatic profiles,” explains head sommelier at Sydney’s Automata restaurant, Tim Watkins. “And the flavour changes much more dramatically when you taste it with food.” Because the thing is, although all wine is made from grapes, not all wine is strictly ‘natural’. In fact, to get those crystal-clear, super-smooth wines you’re used to drinking, chemicals have to be added throughout the process – from insecticides on the grapes to the addition of sulphur to preserve the fermented juice.

Natural wines are different. More accurately called ‘minimal intervention’ wines, winemakers use as few chemical and artificial processes as possible, and follow organic and biodynamic practices – from grape to bottle. But this isn’t a hippie movement; it’s not really about the values of health or ethics. Natural wine is a whole new kind of drink – and it’s the trend of the moment. Any restaurant worth its salt includes at least one natural wine on its list – Watkins estimates that at Automata, over 60 per cent of the wine list could be considered natural.

Watkins got into it a few years ago while he was in Europe, right at the point when many wineries, too, were starting to foster the art.