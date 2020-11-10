Road tripping? You need this

Heading out on a road trip this summer? Whether you’re just getting from home to your hotel or hooking up the caravan and getting away from it all, the new MiCam GPS dash cam is your peace of mind on the road.

The MiCam is a clever new device that will make all the difference to your driving holiday (as well as your daily life). If you’re someone who relies solely on your phone in the car, the MiCam is a revelation. The new device from Navman combines the best new-car technology – dash cam, GPS and a companion app that links your calls and messages – so you’re not reaching for your phone and risking your safety and a fine. The new device can do virtually everything to make your road (and even off-road) trips as easy, safe and fun as possible. The sleek new device, delivered right on time for that planned summer road trip, is designed to sit discreetly on your windscreen.

While you’re keeping your eyes on the road ahead, the MiCam’s dash cam records every moment in Full HD 1080P with a low-light sensor so the actions of other drivers, errant wildlife crossing, even meteor sightings are clearly captured!

These days, driving without a dash cam is a potentially expensive business and you risk losing out if you’re in an accident. Insurers are relying on footage from dash cams and, without clear evidence, your no-claims bonus may disappear. But the dash cam information needs to be high quality and the MiCam cleverly tells you the precise location, even the direction and speed of any impact.

By connecting your phone, you’ll also be able to make and take calls legally, and even opt to have incoming messages read aloud, so you can throw the phone in the glovebox and never feel tempted to touch it.

Navigation has come a long way since the early days of GPS, and the MiCam will also give you the very best and most accurate guidance, calling out speed cameras or school zones so you know to slow down and avoid fines.

Drivers will also have the freedom and flexibility to take side trips or explore places without getting lost or ending up in a ‘cargument’ while your children are screaming for the nearest bathroom, and it will always work regardless of mobile coverage.

You’ll also receive real-time traffic alerts in major cities and towns, with instant re-routing to save time and frustration with live ETA.guide.

MiCam makes planning the trip easier than ever, too. Download the app and you can plan your route from your phone with as many as 10 stops and, when you hop in the car, the MiCam will already have your itinerary in it. Just go.

It’s also easy to ‘drop a pin’ onto the pinch-and-zoom screen and get guidance to that destination if you see a spot on the map you want to discover.

Great road trips involve a little adventure and discovery, and, along the way, you can find the best places to take a break, see the sights, find a place to stay, campground, local attractions or even the necessary nearest petrol station, cafe or bathroom with one touch.

You can even add your own favourite ‘one touch’ places to find wherever you are, such as nearest ‘playground’ or ‘surf beach’.

If you have ever driven past somewhere and thought, ‘That’s where that is!’, or ‘I’d like to come back there’, there is a location capture button so you can instantly save it.

And, if the worst happens, there are built-in SOS alerts in case you’re in an accident or breakdown.

There are two type of MiCam devices depending on what type of traveller you are – the MiCam GPS is great for regular drivers – whether it’s day-to-day travel or longer car trips, and there is the MiCam Explore, which is perfect for people who drive caravans, larger SUVs, tow a boat or trailer or want to go four-wheel driving. It has a bigger screen and contains 140,000 kilometres of popular 4WD tracks and points of interest blended with HEMA map by HERE maps pre-installed. There is also routing to suit the dimensions of your vehicle – so if you’re in a large SUV, towing a boat or caravan – you won’t find yourself stuck on unsuitable roads.

Navman has been building products for Australian and New Zealand conditions for about two decades and every product is tested to a range of extreme temperatures – from below freezing conditions to more than 70°C heat.

The MiCam GPS and MiCam Explore are high-quality in-car devices that were developed on Android platform and they are easy to install, use and update. Maps, safety and speed camera alerts can be updated monthly for free over wi-fi so are super convenient, regardless of how long you plan to be away.

MiCam GPS (RRP$369) navman.com.au/products/car-gps/micam-gps

MiCam Explore (RRP $499) navman.com.au/products/car-gps/micam-explore