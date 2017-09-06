Heaven is a place on Earth If you get to stay at Injidup Spa Retreat just once in your lifetime, you’re doing pretty well. Blissfully isolated on the Cape to Cape Walk in Western Australia’s Margaret River region, you will wake up to uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean from your two-bedroom villa. Not to mention a fireplace, fully stocked kitchen (with complimentary wine), private plunge pool, and an exquisite onsite day spa. If heaven was a hotel…

Stargazer With a canopy of glistening stars as your ceiling, Arkaba’s signature star beds during The Arkaba Walk in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges is the stuff that dreams – quite literally – are made of. You’re certainly not roughing it, with hot water bottles, hot showers and canapés at the ready. Lay back and let the sounds of the bush lull you into a slumber. Room with a view On Queensland’s Scenic Rim Trail, you stay at Spicers Peak Lodge, the highest non-alpine lodge in the country. Talk about a room with a view: situated at the very edge of the escarpment, some abodes overlooking the wilderness of rural Queensland. Sail away Some people love waterbeds, but what about going one step better? On South Australia’s Murray River Walk you get to spend three nights on a fully hosted houseboat, cruising along this famous river. Don’t feel like an early night? Relax upstairs on the top deck spa with a glass of local wine in your hand.

Mountain (wo)man Getting to sleep within the bounds of a national park is a true privilege, but on Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain Huts Walk it’s part of the package. Supplies are helicoptered to the mountain huts in which you rest your head only twice each season, energy comes from renewables and the rain itself services the buildings. Now that’s what we call seclusion in comfort.