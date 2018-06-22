Heading somewhere a little cold – snowy even? We’ve got you covered, quite literally…

And no matter where you’re headed, be sure you’re well prepared with travel essentials that might just save your hide if the temperature drops – because winter’s only brutal if you’re not prepared for it…

Whether you’re heading off to propel yourself down snow-covered slopes, preparing to hole yourself in a log cabin with your special someone and a bottle of red you’ve been saving or seeking out some of Australia’s wonderful winter festivals, the chilly months bring with them a plethora of options when it comes to Aussie winter escapes.

Dress appropriately: the JAG Winter Collection

Packed to the brim with cosy knits, adventure-appropriate denim and shirts that can take you from the ski chalet to cocktails by the fire, the 2018 JAG Winter collection could be the answer to hassle-free packing for any escape.

Scattered with playful details where it counts; think pared-back denim, modern checks, spots and an on-trend mix of navy, white and red. It’s the kind of gear that makes you want to invent an occasion to get out there and show it off. The fresh mix of stylishly cut tees, chambray shirts and playful shapes means deciding what to wear on holiday is now one less stress you have to deal with.

(Love the range but don’t have any getaways planned to wear it? JAG is giving away an incredible winter escape package, including two nights for two people at the stunning Worrowing accommodation in Jervis Bay, a $500 JAG voucher, goodies from Circa Home and a one-year subscription to Australian and International Traveller! For your chance to win, enter via the competition page.)

Protect your feet: Hunter boots

If you’re headed to the snowfields, on a hiking trail, or perhaps to a farm stay this winter – it’s imperative your footwear is going to do the job. Hunter boots may just be the epitome of weather-proof footwear – and further to that, they’ve never been more fashionable. Iconic in classic black, for the first time you can now nab yourself a pink pair of wellies, thanks to a special collaboration between Hunter and Langham Hotels.

Available in only eight Langham hotels in Australia, Hong Kong, North America and the UK, you better be quick – the limited-edition hue won’t be around for long.

Available exclusively through langhamgifts.com.au or Langham hotels for $295.

Instant heat on the go: Kathmandu Pocket Hand Warmer

Whether you suffer from poor circulation, or just have real trouble dealing with cold conditions, these small parcels of joy may just bring you the solace you’re hanging out for this winter.

From the ski fields, to the mountain trails, there are no conditions considered unsuitable to activate these hour-long heat projectors. Simply snap the flex disc inside the pouch to experience an hour’s worth of 55-degree comforting warmth right in the palm of your hand. The best bit? They’re good for the environment, too. To re-use the warmers, just boil them in water for five minutes and you’re good to go. It’s like a hot water bottle in your hand – bliss.

Just $11.98 for two at kathmandu.com.au

The ultimate beanie: The North Face fleece-lined Briar Beanie

In extreme cold, a single knit beanie just won’t cut the mustard. Instead, seek out something with a fleece lining, to ensure you don’t suffer from an exterior brain freeze – you know, when it’s so cold it hits from the outside and feels as though it’s creeping its way into your brain.

The Briar Beanie comes in four shades, is hand-knit diamond-quilted and comes with a fully fleece lining to keep your head all kinds of cosy. I’ll take all four.

Just $35 from The North Face.

A tough-as-nails watch: Nixon Regulus watch

Designed with the ability to battle the toughest maritime conditions and most demanding terrain (hello seasoned skiers!) the Regulus watch is as durable as they come. It also features the essentials for anyone who enjoys getting out in nature, including intelligent LED backlighting for night exploration and a water-resistant depth of 100 metres.

Snow, sand or land, this is the watch you want by your side if you’re caught out in the winter elements, in large part due to the fact that there’s no need to remove your gloves while you’re using it – hooray!

Available for $249.99 from Nixon.com

A good drop: Taylors Jaraman Cabernet Sauvignon

Whether you’re heading off to the mountains for a weekend perched by the fire with your one and only, or off to a lodge with six of your nearest and dearest, a full-bodied red wine is the equivalent to a good play list – that is, never out of place.

This one from Taylors is a bit of a staple. Incredible on its own, or as the base of a spicy mulled wine mixture, packed full of orange zest and cinnamon. Prepare yourself for notes of blackcurrant, cedar and spice – oh, and don’t forget the cheese!

Available for $25.54 from Vintage Cellars.

Heavy duty skincare: Simple Water Boost Sleeping Cream

If there’s one thing to arm yourself with when you head to a cold climate, it’s moisture – by the bucket load. Look for a skin product aimed at nourishing dehydrated skin, and you’ll diminish the need for make-up during the day. Honest.

The more you use it, the more your skin is trained to naturally hydrate itself, making your skin look fresh and healthy around the clock. Simple’s Water Boost Sleeping Cream contains plant extract and skin-essential minerals that hydrate your skin on a deeper level. Better than that, there’s no harsh chemicals or artificial perfumes – and at under $10, it’ll mean you can afford that lift pass at the ski fields.

Available from Priceline for $7.79.