There are a heap of topics you can write about; from travel hacks and restaurant reviews, to undiscovered destinations and extraordinary experiences you believe people just have to experience before they die.

We want to give you the chance to see your travel tales up in lights, ensuring that your experiences are seen by other travellers who can benefit from them.

Here’s a snippet of a few of the reader stories we’ve already received and published…

“It’s boho heaven in here; there’s a huge, open bar where staff mix cocktails, and a collage of moving images playing on the walls. The interior is lime-washed and dominated by natural materials, like straw throw pillows, driftwood, linen and seagrass. I feel like I floated in with the tide.”

Fleur Bainger runs us through the affordable, no frills Kimberley cruise

“Another day reveals one of the most extraordinary rock art galleries in the Kimberley. Ancient human, animal and spirit figures hide in a time-sculpted karst landscape, metres from the translucent waters of Wary Bay, on Bigge Island.

Shaded from the blinding sand and searing sun is a large painting of a Wandjina spirit. The white, haloed being has its arms raised, as if scaring those who cross its path.”

Ruby Boukabou’s explanation on how to make the most out of your walking tour of The Rocks in Sydney

“Some corners of Sydney are so well trodden that eventually they become places that subconsciously we perhaps no longer feel the need to return to; we know it too well, every nook and cranny. The Rocks could be one such locale, as old as the city itself. But follow this walking tour from The Rocks to Barangaroo, from the city’s colonial beginnings to its brand new quarter that pays homage to the land’s ancient heritage, and you’ll rediscover Sydney at its most charming, creative and delicious.”

Christine Retschlag takes us through Brisbane’s secret summer cool downs

“Fittingly plonked in Florence Street, Teneriffe, La Macelleria Gelateria offers one of the coolest experiences in town. Not only can you indulge in beautiful creme classics and sorbets, but you can even learn how to make your own ice-cream delights in a Gelato Workshop held every Monday evening. Also check out their new store in the Light and Co. building in Brisbane’s cool enclave of West End.”

Yasmin Newman’s round-up of awesome new Central Coast eateries

“Hearing rumours the rundown Mojito Joe’s space with picture-perfect views of Avoca Beach was up for lease, local Emily Caska enquired with the agent, saw the space and signed on the spot. With no hospitality experience to her name and a toddler in tow, Caska took just four months to transform it into Avoca Surf House, a chic open-plan venue inspired by Montauk’s famed Surf Lodge, that’s been pulling crowds since it opened. On the menu, you’ll find beachside classics, like crispy fish tacos and burgers, plus global twists, including miso eggplant, buckwheat, sesame and pumpkin lentils, as well as refreshing cocktails you can enjoy at the bar or out on the sweeping deck.”

Jennifer Ennion takes us on a tour through fermentation workshops around the country

“It’s a small but important difference and the roomful of beginner fermenters takes note. Most of us have travelled here to learn about gut health and how we can manage our own. I’ve been wanting to learn how to make fermented foods for years and the growing gut-health catchcry from nutritionists has spurred my interest. My biggest concern, however, is knowing when not to eat something. Jaimee assures me that making fermented food at home is safe. She simplifies the process: “It’s the yeast and bacteria on the surface of our produce [that, when] deprived of oxygen, turn the carbohydrates of the produce into lactic acid and the lactobacillus that we want.”