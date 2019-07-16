The 10 best cosy cabin escapes around NSW

Alicia Poole

In need of an escape from the daily 9-5? Want to get out of the city and get back to nature? Well haven’t we got a treat for you.

There’s nothing quite as restorative as a weekend in nature, breathing fresh air and switching off your phone.

Check out our list for the top cosy cabin escapes in NSW and spend your days bushwalking, bird-watching, star-gazing and sleeping in.

This secluded and peaceful self-contained two-bedroom cabin is located 2.5 hours from Sydney, just across from the Blue Mountains.

Sit on the deck and enjoy the spectacular views while cooking up a feast on the barbeque. Try your hand at fishing, yabbying or if you’re feeling extra brave, go for a dip in the dam.

The area is also known for its bush trails, so lock in a morning stroll and set up a spot, spending the day reading and watching the world go by.

By night, sit by the indoor fire, or head down to the local pub (known for their great pizzas).

Rates from $150 per night.

A truly unique experience, the 1950’s Sydney Train Carriage and Tiny Shepherd’s Hut is 100% tranquil, and completely surrounded by bushland.

Satisfy those outdoor cravings and check out this eco off-the-grid farm accommodation. The two separate cabins can sleep up to four adults.

The train deck is the perfect spot to spend the afternoon watching the farm’s alpacas, guinea fowl and chickens roam about.

Rates from $149 per night.

Originally built as an artist’s studio in the early 90’s, this sweet cottage is situated on a working cattle farm in Hunter Valley. The perfect location for those wanting to fit in some wine-tasting on their escape.

What looks like an old shed from the outside has been transformed into a modern country home with all of the mod-cons you might need.

Rates from $200 per night.

This early 20th century cosy, Irish settler’s timber hut, is situated in the heart of Kangaroo Valley on the NSW South Coast.

The cottage has a beautiful rustic interior, stone fireplace, elegant 4-poster bed and eclectic furnishings; making it the perfect romantic getaway destination.

Canoeing and horse-riding are just a stone’s throw away, as well as a range of cafes and pubs to choose from.

Spend an afternoon browsing through Loughmore Cottage’s collection of art and design books, or watch one of the classic movies.

Rates from $165 per night.

If you’re really wanting to immerse yourself in nature, then this is the cabin for you.

You’ll find this charming cabin nestled within New England National Park on the North Coast. The perfect location for adventurous types keen to explore.

With no electricity or power outlets, guests will need to be prepared with a supply of food and torches. Spend the night by the indoor fire, playing cards by candlelight.

Tom’s Cabin is great for a family getaway or that all-important girls’ weekend away.

Rates from $85 per night.

Escape the city and stay in this architecturally designed tiny home, surrounded by the Australian bush on the Clyde River.

Tallarook is set amongst some of the most breath-taking nature in Australia, allowing guests to disconnect with their devices and reconnect with nature.

Polished hardwood floors, heating, and contemporary furnishings make for a comfortable stay. The owners will also drop by with fresh farm eggs, bread, jam and even bacon each morning.

Rates from $250 per night.

A former horseman’s cottage, Nulla Nulla Blacksmith’s Retreat is a red-cedar luxurious cabin that overlooks the pristine Nulla Nulla Creek and casuarina forests.

Guests can choose to add a hamper of fresh-picked organic vegetables or choose from the menu designed by the farm’s chef for a fully-catered experience.

Spend the day exploring your surroundings or indulge with a private yoga lesson or massage.

Rates from $130 per night.

This cute timber and corrugated iron studio dwelling is the perfect couple escape. The enchanting outdoor spa bath overlooks the Wollemi National Park. Could it be any more romantic?

Made from recycled materials and furniture, the bohemian décor is full of character.

It also boasts an indoor fireplace and self-contained kitchen, so you can enjoy your remote bush escape in complete comfort.

Rates from $343 per night.

Nature comes first at this secluded Wilderness Hut.

Nestled between Jervis Bay and St Georges Basin, Worrowing Wilderness Hut is just minutes from the famous white sand beaches.

The hut is beautifully appointed with a bathtub, heating, a full kitchen, handmade furniture and art.

Rates from $270 per night.

Find this quaint cottage on a working cattle station, bordered by the Murrumbidgee River in the Riverina region.

The Rabbit’s Hut has the perfect mix of country charm and modern comfort, with an open fireplace and stunning views of the property.

Nearby Jugiong has plenty of great places to eat. Our pick is the Sir George – a classic country pub with an artisan bakery and excellent food.

Rates from $175 per night.