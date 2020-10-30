Facebook Instagram Twitter

The Governor-General of Australia on the meaning of summer

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley. (Image: supplied)

30 October 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo