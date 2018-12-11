Eliza Sholly

You know what they say, ’tis always better to give than to recieve – and we agree. So at the most wonderful time of the year, here is the ULTIMATE gift guide for the traveller in your life.

And because we’re so generous, we decided you deserve some love too. If you like what you read, you have the chance to win some of the gifts on offer. Simply fill out the relevant competition entry form for your chance to win! Good luck…

For the tech-lover…

In 2018, it seems that everyone can turn themselves into an A grade travel videographer – with the right gadgets of course.

As the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact (and intelligent) Osmo Pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory.

The device is as portable as your smartphone or offering everything you need for shake-free footage in any situation.

While wireless keyboards might seem like something that’s been around for a while, they are something that every tech-savvy traveller needs in their arsenal.

Enjoy the convenience of the desktop typing we all know and love, while using a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Gone are the days of typos caused by large fingers. With the press of a button, your compatible device allows you to type away at your convenience.

If you’ve had your ear to the ground in the world of travel gadgets, no doubt you’ve heard of Tile.

Tile is the original crowd-funded Bluetooth tracking device that has revolutionised the game for forgetful people. And now, their offering has expanded with the launch of the new Mate and Pro products, designed to help you find your misplaced items in seconds.

Tile Mate battery still lasts 12 months with zero upkeep, but now, you can replace your Tile’s batteries. The new Bluetooth LE range has increased the location range to 41 meters, so you can find your belongings even if they’re a bit further afield.

Slim, lightweight and tough, EFM Case Armour is the perfect symphony of style and functionality.

It combines a UV resistant PC back plate with revolutionary impact protection material D3O® to deliver ultimate device protection, whilst the aluminium accents add a touch of elegance. It also works perfectly with the clear screen Armour.

Or what about a charger?

Get hassle free charging with the EFM Wireless Magnetic Car Mount and Desktop Stand.

Simply mount it to your car or leave it on your desk, this bad boy allows your loved one to charge their Qi-compatible devices 1.4 times faster than most standard 5W wireless chargers.

For the beauty-lover… Nu Skin RAU body oil Choosing a good body oil is a rite of passage. Nu Skin makes the search easy, creating a range that ticks all the boxes. Infused with antioxidant-rich blend of raw marula, coconut, milk thistle and camellia oil, the weightless formula quickly absorbs to give your skin a hit of moisture. Milk & Co. hand cream Containing 95% naturally derived ingredients, Milk & Co hand quench offers the ultimate relief and hydration for even the thirstiest of hands. C Lab and Co coffee scrub C Lab & Co range lives at the forefront of coffee scrubs. Made using 100% natural ingredients, the recipe contains no nasty fillers. The formula is enriched with Organic Vitamin E, sea salt and other natural essential oils and active ingredients. Perfect for those times the flimsy hotel body wash simply won't cut it. Glasshouse Candle Nothing gets us in the festive spirit like the smell of Christmas. And this year, Glasshouse Fragrances has delivered exactly that. Featuring three new seasonal fragrances, the Christmas collection evokes the spirit of the festive season and a quintessentially Australian summer. These Limited Edition Christmas scents join an array of thoughtful Glasshouse Fragrance gift sets that will be sure to spread the Christmas joy. Let's be real, everyone hopes to find a Glasshouse candle at the bottom of their tree. The Body Shop Christmas Collection Inspired by nature and ethically made, The Body Shop have been a household name for years. Their Christmas collection features crowd-pleasing bestsellers as well as brand new gifts, from pampering gift sets for someone special to fun and festive treats for your Secret Santa. You won't be disappointed. Herbs + Heart As it turns out, the effects of UV damage extend far beyond redness and skin peeling. Following exposure to the sun's harmful rays, healthy skin cells can be susceptible to things like skin ageing, wrinkling, discolouration and unwanted texture. Advocates for natural and certified organic ingredients, skincare artisans, HERBS + HEART, have developed a multipurpose after sun gel-cream which revolutionises the nourishing effect of traditional aloe. It really is the only oil you need in your arsenal. Plus, the packaging is adorable. Ole Henriksen Inspired by the anticipation of reuniting with loved ones during the holidays, brand founder Ole Henriksen created his Glow Home Holiday 2018 Collection, so clients could bask in the excitement of the season as they "unwrap" the gift of healthy, glowing, youthful skin!

For the adventurer… The Loctote industrial bag At first glance, the Loctote Flak Sack may look like a regular old drawstring bag, but for those in-the-know, it is way more than that. The bag is made out of REID-blocking material which is known to be completely slash proof and one of the most cut resistant fabrics in the world. Woven from a proprietary blend of high molecular weight polyethylene (HMWPE) and other state-of-the-art fibers, the fabric was originally developed for use in high performance body armor and personal protection under-garments for law enforcement, corrections, and security workers. In your hands however, it helps to protect travellers and wanderers from thieves. If you're thinking that this bag (and brand) seem familiar, you may have caught the founders on an episode of Shark Tank, where they got an investment from one of the entrepreneurs. They clearly must be doing something right then. Podd & Parcel Research has found that more than 1.1 million Australians would rather give up their mobile phone for a day than miss their morning coffee – a statistic we can attest to. For all that coffee however, comes 3 million pods that go to landfill daily in Australia. Enter Pod and Parcel. Made from a sustainable, plant-based material, these coffee pods break down in just 90 days. They also happen to be as delicious as the barista made stuff. The founders are from Melbourne, after all… So, Coffee lovers rejoice, because we have your next cup sorted. VAYA life tumbler and sipper Sustainable consumer products company, Vaya Life, have created a versatile and beautiful drink bottle that will keep your summer drinks cool and guarantee you stay hydrated all day long. Not just a pretty face, the vacutherm insulation and stainless steel body keeps your beverage hot for 12 hours and cold for 18. Let's make drink bottles great again