The ultimate travel gift guide for Fatherâ€™s Day

Eliza Sholly

With Father’s Day creeping up all too quickly (it’s 1 September for those wondering), we’d hate to see you forget to get your dear dad a gift!

Whether the old man is an outdoorsy type, loves to build and fix things, is up to date with all the latest gadgets, we can guarantee that our ultimate gift guide for Father’s Day will be sure to move you up on the favourite child of the year list.

Oh, and the best part? You can order them all online!

1. A subscription to Australian Traveller magazine

Who better to impress your dad than little ol’ (well-travelled) us?!

Our pals at iSubscribe are giving you up to 48 per cent off a subscription to Australian Traveller magazine, where he can feel inspired by this great country of ours, all year round.

Our most recent issue of Australian Traveller focuses on awesome Aussie towns. You’re welcome!

2. July luggage

Gone are the days where your suitcase isn’t your ultimate travel companion. July is the new name on the block and it’s shaking things up in big (and better) ways.

The aim of the Australian-founded luggage brand is to make your packing more considered.

Through ample research, impeccable, unbreakable design and a scratch-proof texture, July is the step forward in life-long travel accessories. Plus, the lifetime warranty stops you from consistently re-investing in new luggage, giving you an opportunity to quit the unnecessary frills.

After launching with its signature Carry-On case last year, it has recently announced an expanded collection with the Checked (80 litre) and Checked Plus (110 litre) sizes now available.

RRP from $295

3. See Sydney from a new perspective with BridgeClimb

Since launching in 1998, Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb has become THE Australian experience for adrenaline lovers. And let’s face it, have you really seen Sydney if you haven’t climbed the bridge?

Over the years BridgeClimb has racked up a ton of amazing stories – like the local 89 year old who has completed 122 climbs, the 30 weddings that have been hosted at its summit, and visits from the likes of Derek Zoolander aka Ben Stiller, Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Matt Damon and Robert De Niro.

There are six different gift certificate options on offer for Dad. The company will also be celebrating its 21st anniversary on 1 October, with a month-long celebration for Sydneysiders and visitors to get excited about. Perhaps a commemorative climb is up his alley?

RRP from $100

4. Myth 18L Laptop Backpack

Enforce practical styling decisions with the Myth 18L Laptop Backpack.

This baby checks all of your needs. It’s spacious, secure and even comfortable when it’s jam packed.

RRP $139.95 (STM Goods)

5. Frank Green reusable bottle

If you’ve been keeping up to date with anything in 2019, you’ve most likely heard of Frank Green.

Its reusable cups have quickly become Australia’s first choice for an environmentally friendly alternative, and it’s caught on. It is rapidly expanding around the world and is constantly investing in new products and initiatives for its green-focused customers.

For Dad, we recommend the reusable bottle. The ceramic inner layer and stainless steel outer join forces to create the ultimate reusable hybrid.

RRP $60

6. Pure Move T4 digital radio

Designed to be highly compact and easy to hold, Move T4 is made for those dads always on the go.

Small enough for him to take on his travels, this digital radio was built with impact resistant tempered glass to protect it from knocks or scratches. It also has access to hundreds of different stations, no matter where his travels take him.

And let’s not forget about the 15 hours of battery life…

RRP $249.99

7. Messermeister steak knife

It’s no secret that every man thinks he knows the secret to a perfect meal. But real chefs know it’s all about their utensils.

Handmade and German-forged, the Messermeister steak knife is capable of slicing through the toughest meals with ease. Whether we’re talking steak, seafood or some charred barbecued veggies, this is an Australian dad’s ultimate sidekick.

RRP $144.50

8. Myth Dapper Wrapper Organiser

If your dad is a device devotee but often gets his cords and chargers mixed up then maybe he could do with getting a little more organisation in his life. Enter Myth’s Dapper Wrapper Organiser.

Quickly manage all cables, adapters and other small items in one neat storage space. Simple as.

RRP $39.95 (STM Goods)

9. Bro-To skincare

If you’ve ever heard of Zoë Foster Blake’s incredibly popular skincare brand, Go-To, then you’ll love Bro-To.

Basically, it’s the exact same magical, face-fixing, skin-soothing face you’ll find in the peach go-to packaging, just with a tougher, more rugged-looking grey exterior.

You can set him up with just one of the Bro-To products, or go crazy and get all three. He’ll thank you later.

From $31.00 (Go-To skincare)

10. Element Case Rally

One for the adrenaline junkies, the Rally Element phone case is all about going the distance.

Built to withstand the knocks and bumps and unexpected curves the world delivers, Rally is a clear winner for dads who prefer the clean and simple, no-fuss option for their phone protection.

RRP $49.95 (Element Case)