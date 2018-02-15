Australian Traveller Co-Founder Quentin Long regularly teams up with The Today Show to bring viewers an exclusive list of unparalleled travel deals that can’t be found anywhere else.

7 nights in Bora Bora including flights, 40 per cent off Bali, 43 per cent off South Australia getaway PLUS a scenic flight, just to name a few…

Whether you’re looking for beach brilliance or foodie goodness, domestic travel is the t... READ MORE

Please see the hot deals below and don’t forget to read the fine print.

Though all of today’s deals are HOT, Quentin revealed to the audience that one deal in particular, the one involving sandy white beaches and overwater bungalows, was in fact the best deal for Bora Bora he’d ever come across.

Value favourite Travelodge Hotels has changed with its promise to be “refreshingly simpl... READ MORE

***Created in partnership with Australian Traveller's People's Choice Awards 2015 sponsor ... READ MORE

We’re pretty lucky in this country to have some of the best beaches in the world, so whe... READ MORE

Whether your idea of a good time is climbing a mountain or chilling down by the sea, we’... READ MORE

15 February – 31 March 2018 from $8,995 for 2 people – offer valid for seven days only!

CALL 1300 858 305 or Tahiti Travel Connections online and quote this code Today50 to get this specical offer

Please contact the Tahiti Specialists at Tahiti Travel Connections on 1300 858 305 for travel dates from 01 April 2018 onwards.

30 per cent off plus guaranteed room upgrade at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Booking Window: 15 February 2018 -22 February 2018

Travel Window: 11 April 2018 – 31 October 2018

Inclusions:

SAVE 30 per cent

Guaranteed room upgrade (from deluxe to premium deluxe room)

Late check out (subject to room availability)

One time high tea at the Museum restaurant.

Promo code: TODAYSHOW in ‘enter your access code’ box

40 per cent off Bali

Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali

40 per cent off best available rates at our brand new luxury resort: Wyndham Dreamland Bali!

Offer valid for 24 hours

Valid for travel: 14th Feb to 31 June 2018

Quote “DREAM TODAY” to book on +62-361-4463900 or reservations@wyndhamdreamlandbali.com

Exclusive package savings with My Fiji, My Cruises & GET LUXE. Plus get an extra $100 off!

Get up to 60% off, plus 9-months interest free available on all packages.

TODAY Show offers expire Sunday 18th Feb at 11:59pm.

Sheraton Fiji Resort (7 Nights, Flights, Transfers + $3000 BONUS Value)

NCL Pride of America – Hawaiian Cruise (7 Nights, Flights, $4000 BONUS Value + 3 Nights in Waikiki!)

The Laguna, Nusa Dua, Bali (7 Nights, Flights, Exclusive LUXE UPs + Up to 60% OFF)

Number to call: 1300 722 826

28 per cent off UK Cruise

BRAVO: Cruise of the Performing Arts UK – a perfect Valentines present

Fly into London and sail out of Southampton on BRAVO: Cruise of the Performing Arts UK 2018

Join headline acts Katherine Jenkins & Alfie Boe alongside Wynne Evans, Mirusia, The Celtic Tenors, Jonathon Welch choir plus

many more, in an array of musical talent at sea. Over 30 performers will be gracing Celebrity Silhouettes several venues for entertainment through the day and night.

Cruise departs 19 May 2018

Inclusions:

Return airfares from Australia

7 night cruise from Southampton return aboard Celebrity Silhouette

All main meals and entertainment

Onboard gratuities included

PLUS Enjoy a private tour of the Guggenheim Museum!

From a sensational $2,999pp twin share

TODAY SHOW EXCLUSIVE – Be one of the first 40 to book and you will receive a FREE balcony upgrade.

$2,999 for UK return flights and seven-night music cruise in balcony stateroom for $2,999 with the Today Show.

Contact your local CruiseCo Travel or call: 1800 550 320

Please note: Offers applicable to new bookings only. Offer expires 15th February 2018. Subject to availability. Offer may be changed or withdrawn at any time without notice. Please refer to Terms and Conditions at cruising.com.au for further details.

Best offer ever and $200 onboard credit with ‘’Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux’ river cruise with Uniworld

Save up to 40% on a Uniworld Boutique River Cruise in “Our Best Offer Ever” plus enjoy $200 shipboard credit: 8 day cruise ‘’Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux”

Enjoy savings up to 40% on Uniworld’s luxury boutique 8 day “Bordeaux, Vineyards & Chateaux” river cruise in 2018. Now from $3,599 per person, departing 28 Oct 2018, other sailing dates available, prices and savings vary.

Plus, receive a $200 shipboard credit when you mention “The Today Show” at the time of booking.

Discover the proud legacy of one of the world’s most acclaimed wine regions

Sail three stunning rivers—the Garonne, the Dordogne and the Gironde—on one amazing journey.

Taste regional delights and delve deeply into the region’s exalted wines.

Explore Saint-Émilion’s astonishing 12th-century Monolithic Church, and enjoy the beautiful Médoc vineyards on a bicycle.

The Uniworld Difference:

Unsurpassed Luxury

All-inclusive carefree and truly effortless travel

Culinary Excellence with farm to five-star cuisine

Curated Excursions for every traveller type

The most luxurious boutique ships on the rivers

To get the shipboard credit, please mention the Today Show when booking.

DOMESTIC TRAVEL DEALS FOR TODAY SHOW VIEWERS

4 Day Explore Uluru

From $739* per person twin share

Inclusions:

3 nights at Voyages The Lost Camel (4R) in a Standard Room

FREE return airport coach transfers

FREE in-room Wi-Fi at Ayers Rock Resort

FREE use of Ayers Rock Resort shuttle bus

Uluru Highlights tour including outback picnic breakfasts+

Dot painting workshop

Valid for sale: 14-18 February 2018

Valid for travel: 16 July 2018 – 30 September 2018

Conditions:

+Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park entry fee payable direct: AUD25.00 per adult and AUD 12.50 per child (5-15 years)

Save $275* per couple

Book at Territory Discoveries

25 per cent off Port Douglas

Ramada Resort Port Douglas

$99.00 per night for two people saving 25%.

15 per cent off day spa treatment

15% off breakfast, lunch and dinner at Tree Bar and Grill

Minimum 2 nights

Offer valid for 48 hours

Valid for Travel: 14th Feb to 31st June 2018

Quote “TODAY SHOW” to book on 07 40 30 4333 or reservations@ramadaportdouglas.com.au

43 per cent off Wilpena Pound resort, Flinders Ranges SA, plus scenic flight

2 nights in a standard room (room only) and a 20 min scenic flight over Wilpena Pound and the Flinders Ranges.

Retail value is $436 p/p

Price for TODAY Show viewers: $250 p/p

Saving of 43 per cent in total

Code: FlyMeToday

20 per cent off Fraser Island

Married At First Sight (also Ch9) couple Mat and Alycia had their honeymoon at Kingfisher Bay Resort, which aired 29 Jan.

Normally from $498 per person, special offer is from $398 per person ( saving of $100 per person or $200 per couple) Saving 20%

The Fraser Romance package is perfect to share with the one you love or to treat yourself and a group of friends.

Inclusions:

3 nights’ resort hotel accommodation

FREE upgrade to spa room

Hot buffet breakfast daily

Return passenger ferry transfers ex River Heads

Bottle of wine and cheese platter at the Sunset Bar

30 minute massage per person at the Fraser Island Day Spa.

Promo code is TODAY18 – either to use on the web or to call to book.

Call: 1800 072 555

Book: www.kingfisherbay.com

Book: 15 Feb – 28 Feb 2018

Travel 26 Feb – 31 May 2018 (excluding Easter: 30 Mar – 1 Apr 2018)

Save 25 percent off Broome and The Kimberley

Broome, Kimberley & Beyond

Inclusions:

Free night: Broome Stay 4 / Pay 3

Garden View Studio at Cable Beach Club Resort (ie save 25%)

Travel dates : 03APR-23MAY

Sell period : until 28FEB

(www.broomekimberley.com, 1300 357 057)

40 per cent off Melbourne

Rendezvous Hotel Melbourne – 40 per cent off

Stays from: 25th March to 27th September 2018

Sale ends: 21 February 2018

Some blackout dates.

Book at rendezvoushotels.com

Promo code: TODAY

For the full terms and conditions be sure to check in with your travel provider.