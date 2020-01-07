Katie Williams

Travelling Australia with your dog? There are a plethora of free and low-cost campsites available with space for them to roam and frolic in the great outdoors – you just need to know where to look.

We’ve collated a list of the top 10 dog-friendly campsites around Australia – camps that feel like they were built with your dog’s comfort in mind – to make it easier for you to hit the road with your pet.

To make the list, sites needed to offer specific dog services or facilities, showing how they not only ‘welcome’ our four legged friends – but have things in place to ‘cater’ to them.

NOTE: Each campsite will have their own rules and regulations visitors need to adhere to, so be sure to double check with the sites before making any bookings. Please check directly with the operators and emergency services before you travel due to bushfires that are impacting some of the states listed below at the time of publishing.

Here’s the list (in no particular order):

From their dedicated off leash area – where even the most athletic of pups will enjoy several agility activities – and their Puppy Pampering Palace (aka K9 DIY dog wash) to their doggy day care kennels, dog-friendly private ensuites and dog-welcoming poolside café, these guys have definitely planned to please even the fussiest of pets. Did we mention dogs aren’t charged to stay here?!

Address: 66-68 Signato Drive, Helensvale, Qld

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Coodlie Park Farm Retreat is set on a 3000 acre property with lots of space for your dog to roam. The retreat also has its own private beach for guests – and their dogs – to enjoy. Dogs are permitted to go off leash providing they are under your effective control and near you at all times whilst in the retreat. They also don’t charge you extra for your dog’s stay.

Address: Flinders Highway, Port Kenny, SA

It can be hard to keep your dog inside your caravan for long periods of time which is why Capital Country Holiday Park currently offer two ‘Freedom dog sites’ which come with a fencing enclosure around your van for dogs to enjoy space to roam unleashed. As the trend of travelling with your pet continues to rise, this caravan park is looking into further pet-friendly additions, so stay tuned.

Address: 47 Bidges Road, Sutton, ACT

Have you ever checked into a hotel and been treated to a ‘welcome’ cocktail? Well, at Tathra Beach Side your dog is spoiled with a ‘welcome’ dog-treat upon arrival. They also offer many pet-friendly sites to book, a dog wash station and a number of pet supplies available for purchase at reception. It’s nice to know pets are welcomed as part of the family at this park.

Address: 2 Andy Poole Drive, Tathra, NSW

This retreat has 10 acres of park and fenced caravan and camping sites to choose from. You can also make use of the luxury dog kennels during the days should you need to venture out without your pet. They’ll be treated to a dog playground with a giant dog ball run to keep them exercised and entertained, relax in the hydrobath hut or roam free in the six securely fenced off dog exercise areas (in addition to the playground mentioned above).

This retreat has certainly been made with man’s best friend in mind.

Address: 1720 Tarra Valley Road, Tarra Valley, Vic

Heritage Caravan Park have a dedicated off-leash dog run area for your pets to burn off energy and socialise with other canine guests. Not only is exercise and play covered, but this park also offers a K9000 dog wash for bath time. These seriously hard-working dog washes will give your furry friend the best bathing experience of their life after a day of play.

Address: 40 Ragonesi Road, Alice Springs, NT

This pet-friendly caravan park has a fenced off dog run and dog baths for use – they also have a Doggie Wash Down Bay in the pipeline. You can take advantage of the park’s day kennels and pet-sitting services should you wish to partake in local tours or even head out for an early evening dinner.

Address: 3000 Broome Road, Roebuck Plains, WA

Captain Cook Holiday Park have their own resident dog, which means they are more than happy to cater to your furry friend’s needs as well. They have a doggie play pen and offer dog-sitting services while you take advantage of the National Park runs or nearby lighthouse visits where pets are prohibited. They don’t have a dedicated dog wash area but you are welcome to use the wash down bays onsite – which will definitely come in handy after they’ve had a playful frolic on the beach just over the road.

Address: 786 Adventure Bay Road, Adventure Bay, Tas

Ingenia features a dog agility park designed to let them play in a safe, controlled setting. There are tunnels, ramps and holes for them to play in with other dogs. Get them to exert some energy with some running, tumbling and jumping fun during your stay.

Address: 23-51 Anderson Road, Woree, Cairns, Qld

With drinking stations, shaded tie up areas for your dogs and doggie bags in dispensers throughout the park, they’ve easily ticked all the practical boxes for your stay. Instead of just walking your dog, why not take them kayaking or paddle boarding – because you can do that here too! The park also provides dog baths and there is dog sitting available for booking but perhaps the best part is that there are no restrictions on bringing your pet during peak times and they are welcome all year round.

Address: 50 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach, NSW