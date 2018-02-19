Whether you’re looking for beach brilliance or foodie goodness, domestic travel is the ticket to a pleasingly easy getaway, right on your doorstep. So here are our top 5 reasons domestic is best.

1. Adventure

Take a walk (or swim, or boat) on the wild side in some of Australia’s incredible wilderness areas. Western Australia’s spectacular Ningaloo Reef is our newest UNESCO World Heritage Site, and for good reason, but stunning destinations in every state beckon, including South Australia’s Mawson Trail, Tasmania’s Bruny Island, Cradle Mountain and Freycinet, and New South Wales’ mountains, of both the Blue and Snowy varieties.

2. Food and drink

Rugged Australian beauty and a European taste for the good things in life combine to make South Australia a rather delicious place to travel; don’t miss Maggie Beer’s week-long Kangaroo Island Food Safari, though the mainland’s Barossa Valley delights at any time of year. Other Aussie food festivities, such as the Margaret River Gourmet Escape, Sydney’s Good Food Month, Taste of Melbourne and the Savour Tasmania Food & Wine Festival also fill the calendar with some very tasty possibilities.

3. Beaches

Pristine waters lapping upon fine white sand… the dream is real along Australia’s epic coastline, its 25,000-odd kilometres fringed with some of our favourite playgrounds. Of course, Queensland’s famous stretches include Surfers Paradise, the Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays’ Whitehaven Beach – home to reputedly the whitest sand in the world – but don’t forget Broome’s Cable Beach on the other side of the continent, plus New South Wales’ Jervis Bay and Byron Bay, and Tasmania’s tranquil Wineglass Bay.

4. History and Culture

Glamping among the first-settlement era buildings of Cockatoo Island, in the middle of Sydney’s glittering harbour, has rightly become a must-do when visiting the Emerald City. There are cultural hotspots everywhere you look in Australia though; learn some tough, important Aboriginal history at the old Mission at Victoria’s Lake Condah, tour the country’s most intact convict station on Maria Island in Tasmania, or witness the immense, wonderful spectacle of Uluru’s Field of Light art installation.

5. Wildlife

It doesn’t get much more adorable than the penguin parade on Phillip Island, though Kangaroo Island’s eponymous residents (and their many furry friends) might give those cuties a run for their money, while the ‘wow’ factor is turned up on Ningaloo Reef, where swimming with whale sharks is now a real thing. Surround yourself with tropical fish underwater on the Great Barrier Reef, or stay right out of the water around Northern Territory’s Mary River and just enjoy the savage glory of the wildlife-filled wetlands.

