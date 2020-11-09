Summer is right around the corner and with it comes the possibility of a well-deserved holiday.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites is helping you make the most of the summer sunshine with up to 30 per cent* off stays across the country until 30 June 2021, simply by signing up to its reward program, Oaks Discovery.

With more than 55 locations dotted across Australia, the Ready.Set.Summer offer includes free wi-fi, the option of booking now and paying later and even free cancellation up until 24 hours before check-in. Below are our top picks for the ultimate summer getaway.

The Harbour City really does have it all. You can spend your summer days on the iconic sands of Bondi Beach, before heading for a sundowner at one of the city’s favourite waterside watering holes and then onto dinner at one of Sydney’s world-class restaurants.

History buffs can explore The Rocks, which was the first European settlement in Australia, or the newly renovated Australian Museum, which is re-opening its doors on November 28. Those who thrive on adrenalin can opt to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge or go jet boating in the harbour.

Spontaneity is certainly possible when staying at Oaks Sydney Goldsbrough Suites or Oaks Sydney Castlereagh Suites, both ideal accommodation choices for those after spacious self-contained accommodation in a central CBD location. Offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options, some with full kitchen and laundry facilities, guests can make themselves right at home. Rates start from AUD$93.

Kangaroos are a familiar sight hopping about on the beaches of Cape Hillsborough as the first rays of sunlight fill the sky beyond the azure waters of the Coral Sea. Welcome to the Mackay Region.

Mackay delivers some of the best natural encounters Australia has to offer, whether it’s immersing yourself in the country’s largest stretch of subtropical rainforest, getting up close and personal with platypus at Eungella National Park, or discovering secluded beaches.

Base yourself at Oaks Mackay Rivermarque Hotel or Oaks Mackay Carlyle Suites, which offer everything you need to relax and recharge before heading out for your adventures each day. Each hotel apartment includes modern kitchens or kitchenettes, full laundry facilities, spacious lounge and dining areas, deluxe appointments and private balconies, complete with city or river views. Rates start from AUD$114

With its subtropical climate, friendly locals and stunning river vistas, Brisbane is back on the bucket list for many Australians. Enjoying an average of 238 days of sunshine a year, Brisbane enjoys a largely outdoorsy lifestyle, evident through its many al fresco dining and leisure precincts.

Adventure seekers can try abseiling down the iconic Kangaroo Point Cliffs, or kayaking on the Brisbane River, while those after retail therapy can explore the shopper’s paradise that is Queen Street Mall.

Oaks has 11 apartment-style properties located in Brisbane, offering modern kitchens, laundry facilities, spacious lounge and dining areas, deluxe appointments, and private balconies complete with city or river views. Rates start from AUD$93.

In addition to being the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics Rainforest, Queensland’s ‘Jewel of the North’ caters to those after adventure or the ultimate destination for relaxation. There is no shortage of things to do here, including hopping onboard the historic Kuranda train, snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef or exploring the region’s many unspoiled islands.

The newly opened Oaks Cairns Hotel is the ideal accommodation choice for those looking for comfort, style and convenience. The property is ideally located on Cairns Esplanade and features a rooftop bar and restaurant, Oak & Vine, with panoramic views overlooking the sprawling Lagoon and Coral Sea. Rates start from AUD$100.

Home to some of Australia’s most spectacular natural and culture treasures, Darwin and its surrounds is a destination that should also be added to the top of Aussie travel bucket lists.

Darwin’s food scene draws inspiration from both land and sea, relying heavily on sought-after local produce such as mud crab, barramundi and lemon myrtle. The capital of the Northern Territory is also full of historic surprises: visitors will love hearing the ancient Aboriginal Dreamtime stories, the endeavours of the European settlers, the plight of Second World War survivors, and tales of the bombing of Darwin and Cyclone Tracy.

Those wanting to explore the Top End’s unrivalled Australian landscape can take a day trip to Litchfield National Park, Mary River National Park or the Tiwi Islands.

Our recommended base when exploring the region is Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel. Just minutes from the city’s dining, entertainment and shopping hubs, the property offers spacious hotel rooms or self-contained one- and two-bedroom apartments, fully equipped with all the essential comforts of home. Private balconies offer uninterrupted views over the tropical city, Darwin Harbour and Frances Bay. Rates start from AUD$96.

To book your next summer getaway visit oakshotels.com