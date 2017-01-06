We uncover the new Kangaroo Island Wilderness Walk, Japanese Suisin knives at Tanto, and where to get your dose of delicious golden raw honey. Find out what’s new in travel buzz now. 1. Kangaroo Island Wilderness Walk It’s famous for its abundant wildlife, pristine bush and natural landmarks such as the Remarkable Rocks, and now a five-day walk, a trail that opened in October, lets you tackle Kangaroo Island like never before. Staying in campsites along the way, the Kangaroo Island Wilderness Walk takes in must-see sites including Remarkable Rocks, Admirals Arch, Hanson Bay and Kelly Hill Caves, as it weaves its way past platypus habitat, dramatic cliffs and forests. We’re tipping it to become one of Australia’s favourite hikes – be sure to book. 2. All aboard the Seadeck Sydney has plenty of glass-clad, thumping party boats making the most of its World Heritage-listed harbour, but more refined vessels are sorely lacking. Thankfully, the 42-metre Seadeck has just opened for business, a chic floating venue serving cocktails and light dishes courtesy of Drew Bolton of Vine in Double Bay.

Harking back to the 1930s with its teak decks under the shade of canvas awnings, a blue and white theme, ornate iron railings and tropical plants, it seems that finally there is a floating venue befitting Sydney’s waters. 3. Great South (Australian) Land South Australia has been given a big nod in the Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2017 list, as the fifth best region to visit in the world. It was the only Australian destination in the category, described as “the coolest mix of brilliant wine country, abundant produce, festivals… and crowd-free beaches that could make even the Bahamas jealous.” Good job, SA! MORE: Discover six South Australian touring routes that showcase the best of this region.

4. Get truffled Created by Mudgee bees, Maya Sunny Honey bottles gorgeous raw honey and honeycomb, but right now we can’t get enough of the truffle honey. A heavenly mixture of saffron thistle honey and black Périgord truffle shavings. Drizzle over manchego for a truly heavenly snack. $25.

5. Knives out In Melbourne, where the culinary pervades every aspect of life, you can now purchase beautiful Suisin knives, from legendary Japanese knife-making city Sakai, and have your knives expertly sharpened when you check in to the boutique QT hotel. How very Melbourne! 6. Stokehouse It was a terribly sad day when St Kilda’s iconic Stokehouse was ravaged by fire back in 2014, but after debate on how to tackle the rebuild, and a long wait, it’s (finally) back. All good things come to those who wait, but in this case, it’s three good things! Not only has the Stokehouse returned, helmed by chef Ollie Hansford, but there’s also a casual fish and chippery, Paper Fish, and Pontoon, a bar open 12pm until late every day. We also hear the build is incredibly dramatic with the lower level submerged by a sand dune – claustrophobes beware.