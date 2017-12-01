With the world in its hands, Expedia shows you the Australian destinations that are attracting some serious attention. It begs the question, where to next?

Situated at the mouth of the Brunswick River, Brunswick Heads is getting noticed for all the right reasons: gorgeous scenery, delicious cafes and restaurants, and that chilled Australian coastal town vibe. Against the stunning backdrop of Mt Chincogan and Mt Warning, Brunswick Heads is only 15 minutes from the beautiful, but often crowded, Byron Bay, and a short drive from The Farm Byron Bay, which is a must-do when in the area.

A trip to the Northern Territory’s capital sits somewhere between an Aussie city break and an Asian holiday, without the crowds or the chaos. A perfect gateway to the Kakadu National Park, Darwin also has a blossoming foodie scene. Combined with jaw-dropping sunsets at Mindil Beach, memories will be made with some tome spent in Darwin.

Hobart may be Australia’s second-oldest capital city, but no two visits will be the same with what seems to be a constant stream of new luxe hotels like MACq 01 Hotel, and gourmet coffee, brewing and dining offerings popping up continuously. Perfectly balancing the buzzing art, music and festival scene, including the must-visit Mona gallery, is Hobart’s surroundings, such as the stunning, rugged coastline of Bruny Island.

There’s more to the Sunshine Coast than the iconic Noosa Main Beach. From Noosa National Park and its spectacular beaches and walks, to the calming waters of Noosa River, and local farmers’ markets in the eclectic towns dotted up and down the coast, there’s something for everyone. And if you go beyond Noosa’s stylish Hastings Street you’ll find the lush green Hinterland and its captivating artistic communities of Maleny and Montville.

Busselton, with its famous 1.8-kilometre jetty as the focal point, is an ideal gateway to the Margaret River region, known for its wineries, craft breweries and friendly locals. A cosmopolitan beach town, there’s no shortage of places to stay from five-star to family-friendly and there are endless things to do, including whale watching from September to December. Just outside the town is the world’s only pure tuart forest, which is well worth a visit.

Often overlooked for Sydney and Melbourne, don’t underestimate Canberra – it packs some punch. Home to Australia’s parliament, some top-notch hotels like East Hotel and QT Canberra, and trendy restaurants, also call Canberra home making it ideal for a weekend away. Patissez Cafe, in Civic and Manuka, is renowned for its FreakShakes, while wine-lovers are also well catered for with 33 cellar doors within just 30 minutes’ drive from the city. For a weekend in the wilderness, explore the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and stay at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge at the National Zoo & Aquarium.

Only 45 minutes from Adelaide, the Fleurieu Peninsula is South Australia at its best and Victor Harbor is the perfect base from which to explore the area. With popular eateries, and a range of accommodation options, Victor Harbor is dominated by Granite Island, which is just offshore connected by a causeway and serviced by a horsedrawn tram service. Head over to Granite Island for whale watching and it’s also a great place to watch fairy penguins arrive home at dusk.

Book a flight & unlock savings on more of your trip at Expedia.com.au