Joining an outback camel trek, Alexis Buxton-Collins steps back in time for a digital detox in South Australia’s Far North. I’m somewhere near Hawker when the FM stations begin to dissolve into bursts of static. The small town 400 kilometres from Adelaide is best known as the gateway to the Flinders Ranges, but instead of turning off I continue north. The jagged crown of mountains that forms Wilpena Pound emerges and soon disappears on my right, and I note with pleasure that the school holiday traffic quickly thins out. I’m trying to escape the modern world for a few days, and what better way than on a mode of transport that became outdated almost a century ago? My destination is Beltana Station, a large property that helped to open up Australia’s interior as the first camel breeding centre in the country.

When I arrive at the homestead, I’m surprised to discover that my phone still has a weak signal (thanks, Telstra). It’s not the ideal start to a digital detox, but I fire off a few quick emails as I wait for the other guests to assemble and soon we’re all headed down to a campsite not far from the station. The last vestige of mobile reception disappears and though I suspect I could re-enter the modern world by climbing back up the hill, I’m more interested in getting a quick lesson on how to set up my home for the next four nights. It takes approximately two minutes to learn all there is to know about swags, and soon I have a cup of tea in hand as I get to know my fellow camel trekkers. Among our group we have a retired teacher who breeds horses in Gippsland, an actress from a prominent Australian television series and a couple from New South Wales’ Southern Highlands, a lawyer and a nurse. If you’re ever in need of an icebreaker, go straight to the nurse – over the next four days she proves to be an endless font of stories that combine equal measures of hilarity and horror. For entertainment value, they put my Facebook feed to shame.

In the morning we meet Karen Ellis, who runs Camel Treks Australia with her husband Paul, and she introduces us to our mounts. She insists that each of the dozen camels has a distinct personality but all I can make out is a white one, another that emits startlingly loud belches and gurgles as I approach, and ten other similar looking animals.