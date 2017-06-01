You’ve got to gear up properly before tackling the unforgiving terrain of a snow-covered mountain. From the masters of outdoor equipment, Arc’teryx, is the KHAMSKI 31 Backpack, expertly designed using the latest technology, and crafted for freeride ski touring, split boarding and ski alpinism.

The KHAMSKI 31 is a fully seam-sealed, waterproof, weather resistant and highly durable backpack that comes with a spine-supporting back panel to ease strain and maximise comfort.