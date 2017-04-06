Best suited to the needs of a serious traveller where a compact, lightweight option is a must, the new BlackWolf Mantis UL tents are the perfect companion for your next hiking, backpacking, or biking adventure. The Mantis UL features waterproof taped seams on the floor and fly, keeping you and your belongings dry in wet weather and is built to withstand rugged and wild terrain.

Entries close Friday 12 May 2017. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.

See full terms and conditions.