WIN: one of four Christmas gift packs

Giveaway One: for the foodie

Nothing says Christmas like Australian-made gourmet chocolate bars, pralines and truffles. And after the year we’ve all had, supporting local Aussie businesses is more important than ever.

In the vast Koko Black selection, start with the Fantastical Fast Gift Box. Inside you’ll find a merry medley of twenty-five white, milk and dark chocolate pralines to send you into a food-induced coma.

Alternatively, the Christmas Chocolate Block Set is a great choice for gifting. The personalised service allows you to build your own collection, featuring four of your favourite blocks wrapped up in a gift sleeve.

You’re lugging around bottles to different family events this summer, so why not do it in style? Vacu Vin’s patented technology means wine bottles can be chilled within minutes and stay cold for hours.

Four Pillars Australian Christmas Gin is back for its fifth festive season, and to say we’re excited is an understatement.

This year, the recipe was created in ode to distiller Cam’s late mum, Wilma. And if we do say so ourselves, having a gin that celebrates family and friends and being together, even if only in spirit, has never been more important than this year.

The resulting gin smells like gin and tastes like Christmas. Aromatics of classic juniper and a hint of cinnamon, backed up with a rich, luscious palate with a hint of sweetness from the Muscat and richness from the extended barrel ageing.

When you say the word ‘thermos,’ mental images are conjured of construction workers on a lunch break. But in 2020, the best ones have elevated features – keeping coffee warm is just the tip of the iceberg.

The wide mouth openings make them easier to fill, clean and add ice. They’re durable, leak-proof and lighter than their copycat counterparts. Put simply, they do what they say they’re going to do – a trait which can be hard to come by these days.

In 2018, Caroline Clements and Dillon Seitchik-Reardon took a year off work to live the Aussie dream: travelling the country in search of the best swimming spots, from beaches to lakes to gorges. Their resulting book, Places We Swim, was an instant hit.

In their follow up, Places We Swim Sydney, the water-loving authors select their favourite places to swim in and around the Harbour City this summer (and every day after). The photography is awe-inspiringly presented, and the perfect addition to any coffee table. It also features handy tips on each spot in question – including transport to and from, accessibility, pet stipulations, a bit of history and much more.

You’ll know Porch and Parlour for it’s café antics in North Bondi. The institution serves as a spot to convene over good food and coffee with art, music and people.

Their latest business arm is Porch Ceramics – the lovechild of chef Sammy Smith and pottery maestro Ryan Der. The duo designed a series of plates, mugs, and various vases that are made in Bondi, and encapsulate it’s essence perfectly. The Long Black mugs are handle-less, shell-toned coffee vessels that perfectly adorn any Christmas day kitchen.

Koko Black: 25 pc – Fantastical Feast Gift Box & Christmas Chocolate Block Set

Vacu Vin: One Active Wine Cooler

Four Pillars: One bottle of Christmas Gin

Thermos: 2x 290ml FUNtainer® Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar, one Thermos® Trailsman Can Cooler, one Thermos® 2.0L Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Hydration Bottle, one Thermos Lifefactory Classic Cap Hydration Bottle

Places We Swim: One copy of the book

Porch Ceramics: 4-pack of the ‘Long Black’ mugs

Giveaway two: for the home body

Instead of giving another forgettable present, reach for something that makes a difference in the world with the In Kind Box from Oil In Kind. The gorgeous, limited hamper is filled to the brim with premium products, ranging from 100% pure essential oils, to sought-after body care.

In partnership with Her Future Coalition, this is a meaningful gift with double the impact. Every box sold will fund 1 months’ worth of education for a disadvantaged young girl in Kolkata, India.

Gift your loved one a beautiful package to unbox on Christmas Day while positively and practically helping to change the future of a young girl through the power of education.

Access Pilates any time, any place from your mobile or laptop with a Good Times membership.

The Melbourne-based studio provides classes for all levels of experience and ability: newbies, pre-natal, Pilates badasses and more – providing a safe space for those who perhaps prefer to downward dog in their own home.

There are 10 expert teaches and six signature class styles, ranging from feel-good daily Pilates, cardio, strength, 10-minute quickies and more.

Have you ever had a dream filled with fairies, sugar and all things nice only to subsequently wake up sorely disappointed? Well, the lovely folk at Lush have been busy little bees making such dreams a reality.

The Snow Fairy gift set is one of the most popular packs, featuring all you need to cleanse, moisturise and shine this Christmas.

As always, gifting Lush means your packaging is 100% recycled, and sent with biodegradable product protectors.

In Essence Glass Diffuser and Oil

Release the purity and freshness of the Australian landscape by with the limited edition Glass Ultrasonic Diffuser, accompanied by the aroma of Vanilla Essential Oil.

This warm, rich scent transports one to summer fields filled with fragrant vanilla blossoms, lifting the mood of any home, desk or office within reach. And not for nothing, but the white glass finish and tear drop design of the Glass Ultrasonic Diffuser adds a touch of luxury to the décor of wherever it lives.

The Sheet Society has long been touted as one of Australia’s favourite bedding labels. Birthed in Melbourne after a lengthy stint of sleepless nights; their designs are available in trend-driven colours, designs and fabrics.

Their cotton collection are perfect for the revival of home entertaining and cool slumbers this summer. Meltingly stylish and expertly designed.

Oil In Kind: One ‘In Kind’ Box

Good Times Pilates: 6 months free Good Times Online membership, home workout pack, Good Times key tag

Lush: One Snow Fairy gift set

In Essence: One In Essence Glass Diffuser and Vanilla Essential Oil

Sheet Society: One set of their Eden Cotton sheets in Butter (winner to specify sizing)

Giveaway three: the tech lover:

Over-ear headphones are great for colder months, but can be a tad sweat-inducing come summer. For the perfect water, sand and dustproof earbuds, gift the Skullcandy Push Ultra.

The sleek, nimble accessories provide a max performance listening experience. They can be submerged in one metre of water for 30 minutes, and also have a rapid-charging capability of two hours of charge in 10 minutes. The perfect sidekick for long, hot summer days.

It might be the smallest instax ever, but the mini LiPlay throws an almighty punch.

Unlike the standard models, this isn’t just an instant camera. It’s a hybrid. You can review your images on an LCD screen and decide whether or not to print them. And the best part? The camera also doubles as a printer. Use it to print straight from your smartphone instantly, too.

There’s also an LCD screen, sound recording feature, the ability to control the camera directly from your smartphone via the app, and some eye-catching frames and filters.

The rounded body of the LiPlay is easy to hold and pocketable. Gift yours in black, white, or rose gold.

This Uniden App Cam Solo PT is the type of thing that you never know you need until it’s too late. The smart security camera is Australia’s first completely wire-free, pan and tilt, rechargeable, solar powered model, designed to survive the elements.

The camera can be moved remotely via the Uniden app, which makes it an ideal solution for users that need to cover all angles. It also recharges via a solar panel, providing non-stop power during daylight hours.

Dreaming of a taproom at home? Coopers DIY have you sorted with the ultimate home brew kit. For just 45 cents per 375ml stubby, you can have your very own beer, with more than 20 different styles to choose from.

The kits include everything you need to make your own beer at home in four really simple steps. Perfect for anyone looking for a new hobby with the extra time. Each mixture takes two weeks to make, varying from lagers, IPAs, Ales and Stouts.

Skull Candy: Push Ultra Headphones

Fujifilm: Instax Mini LiPlay and one packet of film

Uniden: One Uniden App Cam Solo PT

Coopers: DIY home brewing kit

Giveaway four: the adventurer

Speaking of long, hot summer days, stand out in style at the beach with some colourful shorts from Bondi Joe.

They asked men around the world what they liked in their swimwear, and they listened – perfecting the fit, removing the mesh and making them super comfortable. You may call them crazy for removing the lining, but that’s the secret ingredient that keeps them comfortable. Thick enough to protect modesty but thin enough to dry super quickly.

The fabric is also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Meaning ’my home’ in the Berber dialect, Tigmi Trading sources and curates timeless, artisan made textiles from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to the Black Sea and far flung places in between. This makes them perfect for the modern traveller.

This towel is a part of a special collaboration between Tigmi and Bloom & Give, with 10% of each sale donated to support programs that ensure Indian girls have the opportunity of an education through the ‘She Belongs in School’ initiative.

Made from 100% cotton, each towel was handloomed on traditional wooden looms in Kerala, India. This special technique – which involved colour blocking using traditional looms – took over nine months to perfect!

This oversized towel is super versatile, and perfect for the beach, a picnic or as a throw.

Gunes’ popular maximalist bag is back for 2020. The new version of the popular Eternity tote provides a modern take of a traditional Indian market bag, known best for its robustness, enhanced strength and extended durability.

A large sturdy bag is a must come summer, with long days spent outdoors fumbling for water, sunscreen, hats, swimmers and glasses. Lucky for you Gunes make the perfect one. Woven recycled nylon, zipper closure and made in India.

Tinggly might just be the best, and cleanest gift experience you’ve ever come across.

The concept is simple. You choose a Tinggly gift box (which is available in a range of prices and themed to match almost every occasion), you send it as a gift (physically or as an e-voucher), and the recipient gets to choose from over 2,000 experiences in over 100 countries around the world.

Cultural tours, skydiving, bungee jumping, gourmet experiences, fastcar and adventure driving, spa and beauty, landmark visits, extreme sports – whatever way they like to travel, Tinggly has an experience to fit the bill.

Give the world this Christmas – or at least as much as we can access for the time being.

From local weekends away to once-in-a-lifetime getaways in exotic locales, a Luxury Escapes gift card puts the world at your fingertips. Online you can find the latest luxury travel ideas, as well as exclusive special offers at insider prices.

Take a load off with a low to the ground, portable folding chair from Kathmandu.

Pack yours this summer for the ultimate beachside comfort. The chair is designed with a comfortable padded armrest and mesh rear for ventilation, that’s perfect for hot days spent by the water. If your adventures take you away from the coast, use it at a park, campsite or festival.

Bondi Joe: One pair of trunks (winner to specify size)

Tigmi x Bloom & Give: One towel

Gunes: One Eternity Bag

Tinggly: One ‘Bucketlist’ box, and one ‘2 days in 100 capitals’ box

Luxury Escapes: $250 Gift Card

Kathmandu: Roamer Festival Chair in Dark Spruce