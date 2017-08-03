Designed with the sports enthusiast in mind, the 3SIXT HD Sports Action Camera has a 1.5-inch LCD screen ideal for capturing action anywhere. Equipped with a 90-degree wide viewing angle lens and 70-minute battery life, this entry-level action camera is the perfect companion for those looking to grow their adventure and sports storytelling skills. All 3SIXT action cameras come bundled with several accessories.

Entries close Friday 06 October 2017. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.

See full terms and conditions.