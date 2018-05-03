Win a Samsonite Cosmolite 3.0 55cm Spinner in Midnight Blue valued at $579

Samsonite’s Cosmolite Spinner 3.0 is an iconic travel staple crafted from revolutionary Curv technology. It features an advanced, impact-resistant lightweight material exclusive to Samsonite. Starting at just 1.7 kilograms and coming in five sizes, the bestselling Cosmolite 3.0 is one of the lightest cases on the market.