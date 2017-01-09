Experience Australia’s first Swim with Humpback Whales encounters with Sunreef Mooloolaba

About the whale diving experience:

How would you like to win an opportunity to swim with whales for two people valued at $298, valid between 7th July and 22nd October 2017?

This experience is 100% on the Whales’ terms, with whales often swimming closer to see who is hanging out in their domain. Even if you don’t get to swim with the whales, it is an intimate whale watching experience. These tours are seasonal – 2017 season from 7th July to 22nd October so there is limited availability – call Dive Centre to check dates & availability.

Join us aboard one of our comfortable vessels and travel in search of these gentle giants. Once a whale is sighted, the boat is put into neutral 100m or more away from the whale, and if conditions are deemed safe by our trained crew, a guide will lead swimmers into the water with a floating safety line attached to the boat.