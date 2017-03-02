If you don’t already have a deep longing to head into the outback for a truly Australian adventure, these incredible experiences, events and accommodation options will have you packing your swag. Your next great outback escape awaits.

Escape the ordinary at Esperance Chalet village

Located just over 700 kilometres south-east of Perth, on the Bay of Isles, Esperance is one of Western Australia’s treasures.

The Esperance Chalet Village is a collection of individually styled, laid-back cabins, chalets and shacks that make for the perfect base to explore the region.

Set on expansive acreage, nestled within mature trees and located on the edge of town within walking distance to secluded beaches, Esperance Chalet Village is an idyllic hideaway and a peaceful retreat from where to enjoy the surrounding pristine beaches, such as the popular Cape Le Grand and Lucky Bay, where the kangaroos are friendly.

The coastline makes this town a favourite for families and nature lovers. Adventure awaits.

For more information visit esperancechaletvillage.com.au or phone 08 9071 1861

Help the bilby in outback Queensland

Visiting the Queensland outback? Don’t miss Save the Bilby Fund’s Charleville Bilby Experience.

You can learn all about bilbies and our efforts to save them, visit the nocturnal house and even get up-close and personal with one of these fascinating marsupials.

If you’re looking for a hands-on experience in the outback, join one of our Bilby Tracks Citizen Science trips.

Our program takes you inside the Bilby Fence in Currawinya National Park. Get your hands dirty being a citizen scientist by helping with surveys and maintenance to get the site ready for the next release of bilbies.

The bilby is a flagship species for our threatened outback wildlife. Working to ensure its future also supports the conservation of Australia’s arid zone and its other unique species.

You can also support these little Aussie battlers by buying chocolate Easter bilbies or you can donate directly to the Fund.

For more information visit savethebilbyfund.org or phone 0472 541 327

Find your pioneering spirit

Come to Australia’s pioneer heartland in outback Queensland and experience an iconic part of Australia’s story. Outback Pioneers, based in Longreach, is all about holidays and experiences that bring the pioneer past to life and take you to the heart of what it means to live large away from big-city boundaries.

From galloping in a Cobb & Co Stagecoach to bush poetry around the campfire; and to laying your head down and drifting into pioneer dreams in our outback accommodation, there’s nothing tame about pioneer life.

Discover the outback’s history and the pioneering spirit that lives on in outback people today. Come and unleash your pioneering spirit.

For more information visit outbackpioneers.com.au

Get festive in Lightning Ridge

Lightning Ridge is home to the elusive black opal and is renowned for its colourful characters, opportunities and experiences.

The Ridge is as unique as the black opal itself. This year, experience it all at the Lightning Ridge Easter Festival, which runs from Friday 14 April to Sunday 16 April.

Your Easter long weekend will be packed full of exciting events with The ‘Ridge Factor’ talent quest, the miners challenge, novelty events, a float parade, horse races, market stalls, Easter egg hunt, a fireworks spectacular and more!

If you miss the festivities at Easter, be sure to catch the Lightning Ridge Opal and Gem Festival.

The four-day celebration of all things opal runs from 27–30 July and boasts events such as the Opal Queen Ball, Opal & Gem Expo, and IOJDAA Trade Show.

Attracting around 4000 people, it’s the largest Australian opal event.

For more information visit walgett.nsw.gov.au or phone 02 6828 6100

Retreat to Karijini

Nestled in the heart of Karijini National Park in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia, Karijini Eco Retreat is a unique and ecologically sound development offering quality, comfortable tented accommodation, cabins, campsites and an al fresco restaurant and bar.

Campsites are available for campers and caravans from just $40 per night, with children 12 and under free.

A short walking trail leads directly from the retreat into Joffre Gorge; stand at the top and you will find yourself overwhelmed by this powerful creation of nature, over 2500 million years in the making.

For more information visit karijiniecoretreat.com.au or phone 08 9425 5591

Head to Innisfail’s Feast of the Senses

What’s the world’s longest banana split? One metre? Five metres? How about eight kilometres?

With a Guinness World Records judge on hand, the people of Innisfail will attempt to break the current record of 4.77 miles.

This record attempt is one unique feature of the Feast of the Senses festival, north Queensland’s premier tropical food experience.

The festival is centred in Innisfail and showcases the region’s enviable range of rare and exotic fruits, meat, seafoods, herbs, spices and wine.

The Festival, which runs from 23–28 March, celebrates a veritable smorgasbord of fine fare.

Nowhere else is such a range of produce and cultures found as in this particular region of tropical north Queensland.

This year the Feast of the Senses festival will celebrate the theme ‘Gone Bananas’, reflecting one of the two major industries of the region.

For more information visit feastofthesenses.com.au or phone 0447 037 476

A Port Augusta oasis

The Majestic Oasis Apartments are located at the gateway to the Flinders Ranges and outback, just three hours north of Adelaide in Port Augusta.

This four-star property overlooks the stunning foreshore development and waters of the Upper Spencer Gulf, and features 75 modern studio, one- and two-bedroom, self-contained apartments, a swimming pool and barbecue areas.

All apartments offer free unlimited wi-fi, private laundry and kitchen facilities, large screen TVs and DVD players, electronic safes, parking and 24-hour on-site security.

Quote ‘Outback’ when booking for an exclusive reader offer.

For more information visit oasisportaugusta.com.au or phone 08 8648 9000

Australian Age of Dinosaurs awaits

Explore Australia’s prehistoric past at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum.

The museum has amassed the largest collection of Australia’s biggest dinosaur fossils in the world, and boasts the most productive Fossil Preparation Laboratory in the southern hemisphere.

Located 24 kilometres south-east of Winton, guided tours of the dinosaur Collection Room and Fossil Preparation Laboratory run hourly.

From April, experience Dinosaur Canyon, a new tour set below the rim of a gorge where life-sized Australian dinosaurs scatter the landscape as they did 95 million years ago.

For more information visit australianageofdinosaurs.com or phone 07 4657 0078