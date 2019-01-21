Merivale is one of the most influential names in Australian hospitality. Its numerous venues cover the full gamut of occasions and while each boasts its own distinct personality, all deliver on exceptional flavors and experiences. Here’s a taste:

Bert’s Bar & Brasserie

A classic dining experience in the heart of Sydney’s beautiful Northern Beaches – welcome to Bert’s Bar & Brasserie. Reminiscent of the grand hotel dining rooms of the 1930s, Bert’s is an elegant waterside brasserie serving up a quintessential Sydney view with award-winning fare.

Executive chef Jordan Toft has created a sense of relaxed indulgence with his diverse menu. Start with something from the Oyster Bar – caviar, dressed crab or crudo, perhaps. Pasta is made by hand, while for mains, select live lobster from the tank or go for something roasted in the charcoal oven or over the Basque grills. The larder has a selection of fresh produce, simply prepared.

Bert’s enormous cellar is full of temptation while the elegant bar is a destination in its own right.

Reserve a table at merivale.com/berts or call +61 2 9114 7350.

Fred’s

The warm and welcoming attitude Australians are famous for is the very approach that puts Fred’s at the top of its class. Celebrating the farm-to-table dining concept, the award-winning restaurant in Sydney’s stylish Paddington combines seasonality, sustainability and community for an incredible experience.

Fred’s is designed to feel like you’ve stepped into a friend’s rustic country home and the menu creates a similar warmth. Bringing her skills from world-famous Chez Panisse in California, head chef Danielle Alvarez changes her menu to deliver the best and freshest available produce, but one constant is the incredible flavors and theatre created in her kitchen.

For a nightcap, wander down the heavy timber stairs to Charlie Parker’s for a seasonally crafted (and sustainable) cocktail or two.

Visit merivale.com/freds or call +61 2 9114 7331. Bookings are a must.

Mr. Wong

Down a secret city laneway you’ll find the not-so-secret Sydney dining institution, Mr. Wong. combining the buzz of 1930s jazzera Shanghai with a more-is-more take on traditional Chinese cuisine, the Mr. Wong menu has kept this two-storey restaurant on Sydney’s hot list since doors opened in 2012.

Despite its location, Mr. Wong is by no means a little laneway affair. Rather, executive chef Dan Hong and his team deliver Cantonese-style food in a larger-than-life way. We’re talking 6000 covers a week, 4000 dumplings served daily, and a room dedicated just to roast duck! It’s no wonder Kim and Kanye ate here two nights in a row.

The extensive menu is matched, in length and quality, by the wine list. After your meal, wander down the lane to Tank Stream Bar or discover the underground prohibition-style Palmer & Co.

Advanced bookings are recommended. Visit merivale.com/mrwong or call +61 2 9114 7317.

est.

If it’s fine dining you’re after, est. delivers on the grandest of scales.

Set within a heritage dining room with soaring white columns, est. blends old and new seamlessly not only in the stunning surroundings, but in the contemporary Australian cuisine.

Head chef Jacob Davey has designed a menu that marries the precision and simplicity of classic French techniques with fresh and playful Australian flavors, driven by the finest produce, seasonality and multiculturalism.

Local ingredients are a star – think wild venison, purple carrot, quandong, native pepper and cocoa – and the menu is complemented by an extensive and regularly updated wine list. Or perhaps you’d prefer a tipple from the stunning antique Champagne and digestif trolleys that are brought to your table throughout your meal.

It’s these details, paired with graceful, attentive and friendly service that puts est. at the forefront of fine dining.

Book online at merivale.com/est or call +61 2 9114 7312.