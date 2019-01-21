Tasmania’s waterfront capital is an established star of Australia’s bucket-list destinations, combining cultural cred with heritage charm and stunning natural beauty.

Islington Hotel embodies the city’s unique appeal. It’s traditional yet contemporary; intimate yet cool. No wonder it is Hobart’s most awarded luxury hotel, and rated the second best five-star hotel in Australia according to Trivago guest reviews.

Luxurious rooms, an extensive art collection (we’re talking Warhol, Picasso, Matisse, Whitley), and premium dining aside, Islington Hotel offers the Tasmanian Luxe Experience Tour. Itineraries can be tailor-made to suit. Here’s a small sample.

Day One – Mountain and Sea

Travel in style via chauffeured limousine from Hobart Airport to Islington Hotel, with a detour to the top of Mount Wellington where you’ll take in stunning views of the city. Settle in for a premium five-course dinner at Islington Hotel’s Conservatory Restaurant showcasing superb Tasmanian seafood such as abalone, crayfish and sea urchin.

Day Two – Art and River

Start the day right with a delicious Islington breakfast featuring house-made bacon, ham, haloumi, kimchi and sausages. Cruise up the River Derwent in the Mona Ferry’s Posh Pit, complete with complimentary drinks and canapés. Your destination, the famous Mona Museum, will surprise and delight. Enjoy dinner with a view at the award-winning Glass House restaurant on Hobart’s Waterfront, located on the same pier where the Mona Ferry returns.

Day Three – Eat and Drink

Join Elite Tours & Transfers for the exclusive Gourmet Food, Wine and Whisky Lovers Tour and travel in luxury as you discover the region’s renowned flavors. Room for more? Return to the Conservatory Restaurant and indulge in Chef’s degustation menu with matched Tasmanian wines.

Day Four – Wilderness and Adventure

Go out on a high with a helicopter tour, taking in some of the region’s most remarkable sights – and sites – such as McHenry Distillery, historic Port Arthur, and a scenic flight over stunning cliffs, coastline and Tasman Island.

For more information, email reservations@islingtonhotel.com, visit islingtonhotel.com or call +61 3 6220 2120.